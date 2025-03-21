Four Bobcats earn USTFCCCA All-American Second Team honors

Melanie Duron, Henry Buckles, Aiden Hayes and Kason O’Riley earned USTFCCCA All-American Second Team honors for their NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships performances.

Duron placed 13th overall in the shot put at the NCAA Indoor Championships on March 15. During the Sun Belt Conference Championships, she took home gold with a throw of 18.21m. This mark broke the SBC record, the SBC meet record and the Texas State record. Duron was named to the Women’s SBC All-Conference First Team.

Buckles placed 14th overall in shot put at the NCAA Indoor Championships on March 15. During the Sun Belt Conference Championships, he took home gold with a mark of 19.91m. This mark sets the TXST and SBC meet record for the event. Buckles was named to the Men’s SBC All-Conference first team and won the Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year award.

Hayes placed 12th overall in the high jump at the NCAA Indoor Championships on March 15. During the Sun Belt Conference Championships, he placed second overall with a mark of 7-1.75 (2.18m). He also posted the third-best mark in TXST history with a mark of (2.24m). Hayes was named to the Men’s SBC All-Conference second team.

Kason O’Riley placed ninth overall in the high jump at the NCAA Indoor Championships back on March 15. During the Sun Belt Conference Championships, he won gold with a mark of 7-3 (2.21m). This mark tied the SBC meet record. He also posted the second-best mark in TXST history with a mark of (2.25m). O’Riley was named to the Men’s SBC All-Conference First Team.

The Bobcats will host their first outdoor meet of the season, the Charles Austin Classic, on March 21 and 22.