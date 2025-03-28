Pair of Bobcats earn Sun Belt Conference Athlete of the Week honors

Taejha Badal and Drew Donley were named the Sun Belt Conference Athletes of the Week after the first outdoor meet of the season, the Charles Austin Classic in San Marcos, Texas.

Badal competed in both the 100-meter and 200-meter races and won gold in both.

Badal posted a time of 11.61 in the 100 m and 23.41 in the 200m, both of which are meet records for the Charles Austin Classic.

Donley participated in the 200m race and the 4×100 relay.

In the 200m, Donley placed first by running a time of 20.59, which puts him ninth in the all-time record books for TXST. In the 4×100 relay, the team took first place with a time of 40.20, which sits second in the Sun Belt Conference.

Both Badal and Donley are competing in the Bobcat Invitational from Thursday, March 27th – Saturday, March 29th.