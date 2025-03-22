John Frazier earns Coach of the Year honors

Texas State director of track and field John Frazier has been named the 2025 NCAA Division I Indoor Women’s Coach of the Year for the South Central Region by USTFCCCA.

Frazier engineered the women’s team to its first indoor championship since 2019 and can be held responsible for the elevated level of play from his athletes. Most notably, junior thrower Melanie Duron earned second-team All-American honors and attributes much of her success to Frazier.

Nine Bobcats athletes earned podium finishes at the SBC Indoor Championships. At the indoor season’s end, 16 athletes ranked in the top 10 of the SBC in their respective events.

This is the first USTFCCCA All-region award Frazier earned as the head coach of the Bobcats.