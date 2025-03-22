One09West
82° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

John Frazier earns Coach of the Year honors

Luke Landa, Sports Reporter
March 22, 2025
Texas State Athletics
The Texas State women’s track and field team poses with the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships Trophy on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025.

Texas State director of track and field John Frazier has been named the 2025 NCAA Division I Indoor Women’s Coach of the Year for the South Central Region by USTFCCCA.

Frazier engineered the women’s team to its first indoor championship since 2019 and can be held responsible for the elevated level of play from his athletes. Most notably, junior thrower Melanie Duron earned second-team All-American honors and attributes much of her success to Frazier.

Nine Bobcats athletes earned podium finishes at the SBC Indoor Championships. At the indoor season’s end, 16 athletes ranked in the top 10 of the SBC in their respective events.

This is the first USTFCCCA All-region award Frazier earned as the head coach of the Bobcats.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State senior wide receiver Jaden Williams (0) and senior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) celebrate a touchdown during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game against North Texas, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Texas State football to hold Pro Day
Texas State junior LHP Alex Valentin (7) pitching against Grand Canyon, Sunday, Mar. 2nd, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State baseball snaps six-game losing streak against Arkansas State
Texas State sophomore pitcher Maddy Azua (22) holding a mound visit with junior catcher Megan Kelnar (00) against Wichita State, Wednesday, March 19th, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats softball shutout by Coastal Carolina
Texas State senior catcher Ian Collier (25) celebrates as he completes a home run, March 18, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark. The Bobcats were defeated by Baylor in the seventh inning 19-3.
Texas State baseball hosts red-hot Arkansas State
Texas State junior guard Josh O'Garro (23) dunks the ball during the game against LeTourneau, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Joshua O'Garro set to enter transfer portal
Texas State junior thrower Melanie Duron warming up to throw at the 2025 NCAA Indoor Championships, Saturday, March 25, 2025, in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Melanie Duron's new technique leads to historic season
More in Sports
Senior Kason O'Riley attempting the high jump at the 2025 NCAA Indoor Championships in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Four Bobcats earn USTFCCCA All-American Second Team honors
Texas State head football coach G.J. Kinne speaks during a press conference, Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne addresses media
Texas State freshman infielder Erin Peterson (2) dapping up sophomore infielder Kate Bubela (24) against Wichita State, Wednesday, March 19th, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats travel to Conway for showdown with Chanticleers
Baylor freshman third baseman Pearson Riebock (5) is called safe after sliding into home base, March 18, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark. The Bobcats were defeated by Baylor in the seventh inning 19-3.
Panic time in San Marcos: Takeaways from Bobcat baseball’s recent games
Sophomore Mattingly Palmer watches the ball after hitting it during practice at the Plum Creek Golf Club, September. 16, 2022.&#160;
Texas State women's golf finishes 10th in competitive field at Longhorn Invitational
Texas State senior outfielder Ciara Trahan (6) rounding third base to score against Wichita State, Wednesday, March 19th, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats shutout Shockers, run winning streak to seven
More in trackandfield
Sophomore Henry Buckles
Bobcats shine at NCAA Indoor Championships
Drew Donley at the 2025 Sun Belt Indoor Championships.
Texas State ranks in top 25 for track and field
The Texas State women's track and field team poses with the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships Trophy on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025.
Four Texas State track and field athletes to compete at NCAA Championship Qualifiers
Aiden Hayes adds more accolades to his name
Aiden Hayes adds more accolades to his name
Junior Abigail Parra runs at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025.
Coach John Frazier and 19 Bobcats earn All-Conference honors
The Texas State women's track and field team poses with the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships Trophy on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025.
Texas State women’s track and field secures first-place finish at 2025 Indoor Sun Belt Conference Championships as Bobcats shine in Birmingham
Donate to The University Star