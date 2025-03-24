Multiple Bobcat track and field athletes finish Charles Austin Classic atop NCAA ranks

Hosting the Charles Austin Classic (March 21-22) to begin the outdoor season, Texas State had several athletes place atop the ranks of the NCAA, Sun Belt and program record books.

Placing first in the men’s 200m, Drew Donley started the outdoor season on a tear. Donley set the No. 1 fastest time in the NCAA with a time of 20.59s. The NCAA-leading mark also ranks at No. 9 in the Texas State record books.

Texas State’s reigning NCAA outdoor champion for women’s hammer throw, Elisabet Runarsdottir, continued her dominance from the year prior. Runarsdottir began the meet, placing first overall and setting the then No. 1 (currently No. 3) mark for hammer throw in the NCAA (66.39m).

In the women’s javelin, Charlize Goody placed first, breaking the Charles Austin Classic meet record and the Texas State freshman record for the event. Her mark of 51.03 sits at No. 2 in Texas State history, is currently No. 10 in the NCAA (then No. 2) and ranks No. 1 in the Sun Belt Conference.

As for men’s Javelin, Connor Warzecha also broke the Charles Austin Classic meet record with a mark of 66.03m. The mark ranks No. 2 in the SBC and No. 5 in the Bobcat record books.

Abigail Parra broke the meet record in the women’s 5000m with a time of 18:06.77s. Parra’s new meet record time ranks at No. 10 in the SBC.

In the men’s triple jump, Chris Preddie recorded a 15.85m mark. The performance was good for the third best high-jump in Texas State history and ranks No. 1 in the Sun Belt.

Edward Ta’amilo set the meet record for the Bobcats in the men’s discus event. His mark of 56.96m ranks No. 1 in the Sun Belt Conference.

Freshman Kendall Lemm set the meet record for the women’s high jump with a mark of 1.78m. The mark currently ranks at No. 7 in the NCAA and first in the SBC.

Taejha Badal set another meet record for Texas State in the women’s 100m, finishing with a time of 11.61s. The time ranks at No. 3 for the SBC and No. 43 in the NCAA.

The Bobcats will host their next outdoor meet of the season, the Bobcat Invitational, from March 27-29. Select athletes will travel on March 27 to compete for Texas State in the Texas Relays, hosted by the Texas Longhorns in Austin.