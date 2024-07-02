79° San Marcos
San Marcos implements changes for July 4 weekend

Lucciana Choueiry, News Editor
July 2, 2024
Devon Crew

As the July 4 weekend approaches, the city of San Marcos has regulations in place to ensure a smooth holiday weekend as the city expects an influx of visitors.

San Marcos Assistant City Manager Rodney Gonzales said there will be eight more officers than usual conducting active patrol at the parks to keep the city under control with the number of people expected to make their way to San Marcos.

“The biggest thing we’ve found is that because we have record crowds coming into our parks, we need more boots on the ground,” Gonzales said. “What they’re going to do is start early in the morning, and they’re going to actually extend their coverage time period to later in the evening than normal.”

As for closures, Cheatham Street between Riverside Drive and C M Allen Parkway will be closed and barricaded from 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 4 to Sunday, July 7. Throughout the weekend, only individuals with disabilities will be allowed entry to the Rio Vista Park parking lot.

According to an email from the city, residents can still head to Ivar’s River Pub as the restaurant will not be affected by the closures.

“We found there are some pedestrian safety concerns on Cheatham Street,” Gonzales said. “When you go to the park, you won’t be able to see Cheatham because what we’re gonna do is we’re going to have the whole street blocked.”

The holiday weekend brings celebration, often marked by fireworks displays across the nation. However, according to San Marcos’ code of ordinances, it is illegal to sell, possess, store, discharge or offer fireworks for sale within city limits or within 5,000 feet of the city limits. This violation is punishable with fines up to $2,000.

Beyond the fines, in 2023 the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reported eight deaths and 9,700 people in emergency rooms due to fireworks in one year alone. The CPSC also stated 66% of those injuries took place in the weeks leading up to and following July 4 weekend.

People in the city can attend the 44th annual firework show on Thursday at the west parking lot of the UFCU Stadium, formerly Bobcat Stadium.

The fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m. and residents are encouraged to watch from San Marcos Activity Center, San Marcos Public Library, City Hall or the UFCU Stadium for the best view.

For information on where residents can park from July 4 to July 7 visit the city’s website.

Donate to The University Star