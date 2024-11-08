84° San Marcos
Burn ban lifted in Hays County

Lucciana Choueiry, News Editor
November 8, 2024
Hays County lifted its burn ban, allowing residents to resume outdoor burning following recent rainfall, on Thursday, Nov. 7, according to a Hays County press release emailed to The Star. 

The release stated Hays County Judge Ruebn Becerra lifted the burn ban because the rainfall resulted in favorable moisture conditions. Hays County Fire Marshal Steve Seddig said these conditions provide an opportunity for people to clear potential fire hazards from their properties. 

Seddig also reported a surge in calls from residents who want to burn brush and vegetation.

“We encourage the public to initiate their fire preparedness plan so they are ready for a wildfire and can complete any outdoor burning while conditions are appropriate,” Seddig wrote in the release. 

Seddig wrote weather conditions are steadily improving, with forecasts predicting an additional 1 to 1.25 inches of rain by Sunday, Nov. 10. 

According to the press release, residents planning to burn should monitor the weather forecast for 72 hours. Debris piles should not be ignited if high winds over 15 miles per hour or low relative humidity below 30% are expected within the next 72 hours.

However, the burn ban is only lifted outside city limits. The burn ban is still in effect in San Marcos. According to the city of San Marcos website, “open burning of brush, trash or debris within the city limits of San Marcos is prohibited at all times.” Outdoor burning is a Class C misdemeanor, punishable with with fines to $500. 

Donate to The University Star