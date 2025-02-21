Deceased bird tests positive for bird flu in Hays County

According to a press release from the Hays County Health Department, a dead wild bird tested positive for avian influenza on Friday, Feb. 21.

According to the release, avian influenza, also known as bird flu, primarily impacts wild birds, especially affecting waterfowl and domestic poultry. The release said risk for the general public remains low, as there are no known cases of person-to-person spread.

“[Hays County] Health Department staff will continue to monitor the development of bird flu in Hays County in coordination with [The Department of State Health Services] and the [Center for Disease Control],” Health Department Matthew Gonzales said in the release. “The health department wants to assure the public the threat and risk continue to remain low for human transmission within the community.”

The Hays County Health Department stated in the release that individuals who work with or are in contact with wild birds, poultry and dairy cows are at higher risk of contracting bird flu.

According to the CDC there have been 70 human cases of bird flu nationwide, but only one reported death. A map by the CDC shows only one human case has been confirmed in Texas.

According to the release, to avoid potential exposure residents should: avoid contact with sick or dead animals, keep pets away from sick or dead animals and animal feces, avoid uncooked food and unpasteurized dairy products and seek a medical evaluation if you become sick after coming into contact with a dead bird.