Multiple campus buildings experience power outage

Lucciana Choueiry, News Editor
December 12, 2024
Lucciana Choueiry
Outside of Alkek Library, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, at Texas State.

Update as of  12:24 a.m.: 

As of 12:24 a.m. power is restored on campus, according to an email from ITAC.

“The issue with power outages throughout campus has been resolved and services are restored,” the email read.

Several buildings on Texas State University’s San Marcos campus are experiencing power outages starting around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

One of those buildings is Alkek Library which will remain closed until further notice due to the ongoing outage affecting the facility.

Tatyana Evans, Alkek night manager, said they had everyone evacuate the library at approximately 9:25 p.m. when the power went out.

“We’re going to be closed for the rest of the night and fingers crossed that the power is back on tomorrow,” Evans said. 

Evans said Alkek only has the backup generator turned on currently. 

The library was supposed to be open until 1 a.m. on Dec. 11 for finals week. 

According to Evans, most buildings on the east side of campus also lost power as the east power grid is down.

IT Assistance Center (ITAC) sent an email to faculty, staff and students regarding the outage.

We are currently experiencing power outages throughout campus. This is causing intermittent access to network, internet and other Texas State services. We appreciate your patience as we work to restore services as soon as possible,” the email read. 

ITAC recommends anyone with questions to contact them at 512-245-4822.

Among the buildings that lost power is San Jacinto Hall on Woods Street. Addison Pozzi, San Jacinto Hall resident and consumer affairs freshman, said she was sitting in the living room with her friends when the lights suddenly went out at around 9:30 p.m.

“We saw a little bit of emergency lights that were still on but the entire building went out, so we went to Jones [Dining Hall] to get some food and Jones is also out,” Pozzi said. 

Pozzi said it is inconvenient for this to happen during finals week.

“Our RA didn’t say anything and everyone is wondering if that means our finals are canceled because some of us have [exams] at 8 a.m.,” Pozzi said. 

It is unclear how many buildings have no power or when the power will be back on. 

This is a developing story. The University Star will provide updates as they become available.

