Texas State outlines protocols for immigration

Lucciana Choueiry and Ryan Claycamp
February 7, 2025
Texas State University instructs faculty and staff on protocols after a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) directive permitting ICE raids in schools and churches, stressing legal compliance and privacy safeguards.

Following a federal shift in policy and a series of executive orders signed by Gov. Greg Abott, Texas State Finance and Support Services sent an email to faculty and staff Friday, Feb. 7.  The email states faculty and staff encountering federal or state agents must remain composed, direct inquiries to the University Police Department (UPD) and promptly notify their supervisors.

If faculty or staff are contacted by federal or state law enforcement officers on campus, Texas State advised them to “stay composed and do not obstruct or interfere with the situation, inform the agent that all law enforcement inquiries should be coordinated through the UPD and direct the agent to call UPD… and inform your supervisor of the encounter.”

The advisory further mandates that any requests for personally identifiable student or employee data be verified with the Office of General Counsel (OGC) before release, ensuring adherence to FERPA, HIPAA and other privacy laws. In situations where legal counsel is unavailable, staff are instructed to contact UPD immediately.

Outside OGC hours, students can contact the Dean of Students Office at 512-245-2124.

The DHS order overturned the 2021 memorandum designating schools, healthcare facilities, places of worship and others as “protected areas.”

Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America’s schools and churches to avoid arrest,” the DHS wrote on Jan. 21.

Donate to The University Star