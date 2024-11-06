82° San Marcos
SMPD investigates sexual assault, suspicious activity at Mill Street apartment complex

Blake Leschber, Managing Editor
November 6, 2024

Trigger warning: This story contains mentions of sexual assault. 

San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) are searching for a suspect after sexual assault and suspicious activity was reported at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Mill Street, according to a city of San Marcos press release.

According to the press release, SMPD believes a single suspect is involved, described as “a White or Hispanic male who is approximately 6 feet tall and heavyset with spiked or combed over hair. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt, black shorts and white shoes.”

The first incident occurred on Oct. 31 after a female resident of the complex reported to police that she received a video from a neighbor that showed an unknown person looking in her window. In the video, the person appeared to look into the victim’s bedroom while she was inside and partially undressed for a few seconds before running away, the press release stated.

According to the press release, just before 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 1, a resident in another building of the complex reported seeing a male watching a female resident who was sitting at a desk through her window. Officers responded to the scene and did not find someone at the complex. However, after a further search of the area, officers located a male and gave him commands to stop; but the suspect ran away and has not been located since. 

Later on Nov. 1, SMPD received more reports from the complex. In one report, a female victim said she was awakened between 3-7:30 a.m. by an unknown male standing next to her bed and touching her inappropriately. The victim said the male ran out of the room after the victim woke up and moved. A second victim was asleep in the same apartment unit and said she was also awakened between 3-7:30 a.m. by an unknown male touching her inappropriately. The second victim said when she woke up, the suspect ran out the door and jumped off the back patio. 

Additionally, a male matching the description of the offender entered an adjacent apartment and left through the back patio door. 

SMPD is investigating and currently, a male suspect has not been identified or located. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 512-753-2300. 

SMPD recommends residents keep all doors and windows locked and report suspicious activity right away. 

Students who have experienced sexual assault can contact the Texas State Counseling Center at 512-245-2208 and the Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center at 512-396-4357 for immediate, anonymous support or 512-396-3404 for an appointment or questions. 

This is a developing story. The University Star will provide updates as they become available.

Donate to The University Star