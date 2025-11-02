52° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Second shooting occurs on Post Road

Blake Leschber, Editor-in-Chief
November 2, 2025

San Marcos police are investigating a second shooting at the 1600 block of Post Road, according to an SMPD Facebook post.

According to the post, the initial call came in at around 1:25 a.m. (before the time change). The victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. The suspect has not been identified at this time, and investigators believe there is no connection between this incident and the one at The Square.

This is a developing story. The University Star will provide updates as they become available. 

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in breaking
Three people shot at The Square
Three people shot at The Square
University Star logo
Tornado Warning Issued for San Marcos, parts of Hays County
Texas State University sign.&#160;
TSUS orders course audits after statewide crackdown on LGBTQ+ courses
Students make their way through the Alkek breezeway, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, on Texas State&#8217;s San Marcos campus.
Reported crimes hold steady despite increase in campus population
University Star logo
Texas State to reinstate fired history professor after judge grants temporary restraining order
People walking in to the Hays County Government Center, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in San Marcos.
Professor sues Texas State over termination
More in features
Members of the Texas State soccer team pose postgame following a match against Southern Miss. Texas State won 6-1
SBC tournament preview: Cats seeking to depart as champions
Texas State Junior Defensive Specialist Alyssa Clark (12) celebrates after a point. Thursday, October 9, 2025, at Strahan Arena. Texas State won 3-2.
Texas State stays in Halloween spirit, brings the brooms out against Southern Miss
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a win, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won 3-0.
Bobcats win third consecutive match with victory over Golden Eagles
Government shutdown limits veterans, military-connected student resources
Government shutdown limits veterans, military-connected student resources
Texas State junior cornerback Khamari Terrell (4) prepares for a play during the football game against James Madison University, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025 at UFCU Stadium. James Madison won 52-20.
Takeaways from Texas State's fourth straight loss
Marketing freshman Edee Dillard poses in her Clark Kent costume, Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, at the LBJ Mall.
Bobcats get creative with closet-made costumes
More in News
San Marcos City Hall.&#160;
San Marcos City Council approves tenant's right to organize, moves forward with new city hall concept plan
New ordinance grants tenant's right to organize
New ordinance grants tenant's right to organize
The San Marcos River sits in Sewell Park Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, in San Marcos. Sewell Park was founded in 1917 and is named after mathematics professor S.M. Sewell.
Dry season could intensify ongoing drought
Students sit inside Taylor-Murphy History Building, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025.
Firing of Alter, other administrative decisions, lead guest lecturers to withdraw from speaking
Hays becomes first county in Texas to end ALPR contract
Hays becomes first county in Texas to end ALPR contract
Hundreds attend the No Kings protest in San Marcos on E Hopkins Street and North LBJ Drive in San Marcos, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. The protest ran in tandem with thousands of other No Kings protests across the world.
Community members come together for No Kings Protest
Donate to The University Star