Second shooting occurs on Post Road

San Marcos police are investigating a second shooting at the 1600 block of Post Road, according to an SMPD Facebook post.

According to the post, the initial call came in at around 1:25 a.m. (before the time change). The victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. The suspect has not been identified at this time, and investigators believe there is no connection between this incident and the one at The Square.

This is a developing story. The University Star will provide updates as they become available.