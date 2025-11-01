52° San Marcos
Three people shot at The Square

Blake Leschber, Editor in Chief
November 1, 2025
Blake Leschber

Trigger warning: This story contains mentions of gun violence

Update as of 1:25 a.m.

All bars on The Square are being asked to close, according to Public Safety Communications Specialist Russell Wilde. SMPD recommends people avoid the area so SMPD can secure the integrity of the scene.

Update as of 12:21 a.m.

According to an SMPD Facebook post, the shooting happened at about 10 p.m. near Kissing Alley. One of the victims died.

Police are looking for two suspects. They are both Black males. One was wearing a black hoodie with white letters, dark pants and dark shoes while the other was wearing a two tone jacket (black over light gray), dark pants and a beanie. They left downtown potentially driving a four-door, silver or grey Audi A3, according to the Facebook post.

Anyone with information about the suspects are encouraged to contact SMPD at 512-753-2108.

Original Story

Three people were shot on The Square, according to Public Safety Communications Specialist Russell Wilde.

Currently, Hopkins Street between Guadalupe and LBJ is closed while San Marcos police investigate a shooting.

Three people were shot and are en route to the hospital, according to Wilde.

Wilde confirmed there have been no arrests at this time. SMPD is hoping to release a description of a suspect soon.

This is a developing story. The University Star will provide updates as they become available.

