A timeline of last night’s shootings in San Marcos

Blake Leschber Officers put up crime scene tape to deter pedestrians from entering the crime scene after the Hopkins Street shooting, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at The Square. The shooting left one dead and two injured.

This is a tentative timeline of events from last night, according to Public Safety Communications Specialist Russell Wilde.

Nov. 1 at 10 p.m.

Multiple gunshots were fired in the area of Kissing Alley on Hopkins Street, facing the Hays County Courthouse. Three people were shot. Two were transported to Ascension Seton Hays in Kyle, and one was taken to Christus Santa Rosa in San Marcos, where he died. The suspects have not been located.

Nov. 2 at 1:15 a.m. (Before time change)

Police Chief Stan Standridge ordered downtown bars to close.

Nov. 2 at 1:25 a.m. (Before time change)

Callers reported a fight turned to shooting at The Outpost on Post Road. When officers arrived, they found a large amount of blood and shell casings near the pool. A victim was identified at Christus Santa Rosa, who was taken there in a private vehicle by friends. The suspect has not been located. This shooting is unrelated to the Hopkins shooting.

Nov. 2 at 1:50 a.m. (After time change)

Multiple gunshots were fired as police were leaving Hopkins Street. Officers chased and were able to arrest the suspected shooter. It is unclear if anything was hit by the shots. This incident is unrelated to earlier shootings.