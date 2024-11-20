San Marcos mayor, councilmember sworn in, runoff election approved

Jane Hughson was sworn in as the mayor of San Marcos and Amanda Rodriguez was sworn in for city council Place 6 on Nov. 18.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at 5 p.m. in City Hall, with community members, friends and family of the two officials in attendance. The election certificate for Hughson was read by City Manager Stephanie Reyes, while Hughson read out Rodriguez’s certificate.

“This is to certify that Jane Hughson was duly and legally elected to the office of city councilmember Place 4 of the city of San Marcos, Texas in the general election held Nov. 5, 2024, in which she received the majority of the votes cast with an office of merit in the general election,” Reyes said.

The term for mayor and councilmembers officially begins with a swearing-in ceremony. The swearing-in marks Hughson’s fourth consecutive term as mayor, while Rodriguez is beginning her first time for Place 6, replacing previous councilmember Jude Prather.

After Hughson was sworn in, Prather delivered a speech, thanking his family and the community. He was awarded a plaque by Hughson for his service to the city.

“It has been the greatest honor and privilege to serve our community as an elected leader. For nine years, nearly a fourth of my entire life, I have served as an elected official for the city of San Marcos,” Prather said. “To my supporters and fellow citizens, thank you for this privilege to serve our community.”

Hughson and Rodriguez both raised their right hand and took the same oath to “faithfully execute the duties of the office … and will do the best of my ability to preserve, protect and defend the constitution and laws of the U.S. and of this state.”

After being sworn in, Rodriguez gave a brief thanks to her supporters and the community.

“I’m really just overwhelmed with joy and I appreciate each of y’all and I really look forward to doing some great work for the city. Thank you for having me,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said that she is looking forward to accomplishing change during her term.

“I’m excited to get to work, start working for the people, nervous a little bit, but more excited than anything,” Rodriguez said.

Along with the swearing-in, council also formally approved holding a runoff election for San Marcos City Council Place 5 on Saturday, Dec. 14. While the position of Mayor Pro Tempore and Deputy Mayor Pro Tempore are typically assigned at the swearing-in ceremony in November, Hughson said that will not happen until after the runoff.