UPD receives sexual assault report in Alamito Hall

Lucciana Choueiry, News Editor
November 20, 2024
University Star logo

A sexual assault took place at 8 p.m., Nov. 19,  in the first-floor guest bathroom of Alamito Hall on Russell Circle, according to a Nov. 20 email from the University Police Department (UPD).

In the email, UPD described the suspect as a Hispanic male in his late teens or early twenties who was wearing black shorts and a dark blue shirt with white writing or emblem on it. The suspect is 6 feet tall, heavy set, dark curly hair and “speaks with slight accent.” 

“No action or inaction by a crime victim makes that person responsible for another person’s abusive or criminal conduct,” UPD wrote.

According to UPD, anyone feeling unsafe should call 911, find a blue light emergency phone or contact Bobcat Safe Rides by calling 512-245-1689. 

According to the 2024 Annual Security & Fire Report, there has been almost a 28% decrease in rapes from 2022 to 2023, with 29 in 2023 – 28 of which were in residential facilities.  

Debbie Gonzales Ingalsbe reelected to Hays County Commissioners Court
