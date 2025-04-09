Mora and Pugh combine for three RBIs and two runs to lift TXST baseball over Baylor

Powered by the performance of Chase Mora and Samson Pugh, Texas State traveled to Baylor Ballpark and knocked off the Bears 6-2 on April 8.

With the victory, Texas State gets back to a .500 overall record (16-16) and also posts a 6-6 Sun Belt Conference record. As for Baylor, they fall to a 21-11 overall record with the loss to the Bobcats.

This matchup between Texas State and Baylor played out as an entirely different game compared to the March 18 game where Baylor defeated the Bobcats 19-3 in seven innings.

Getting the scoring started in the second inning, Mora recorded an RBI single to left field, scoring Justin Vossos from second base and giving Texas State a 1-0 lead.

Coy DeFury put another run on the board for the Bobcats during the third inning. He singled through middle field, scoring Alan Shibley from second base.

In the sixth inning, Texas State extended their lead to 5-0 over Baylor. Zachary Gingrich recorded an RBI double down the right foul line, scoring DeFury from first base. Samson Pugh singled to center field, scoring Gingrich from second base. Pugh was able to score off a Baylor error in the center field.

Mora hit a solo home run to left field during the eighth inning to put Texas State on top 6-0 against Baylor, a team the Bobcats lost to by 16 runs just under a month ago.

Baylor put up two runs during the ninth inning but it was too little, too late. Simmons singled to left center field, scoring Apodaca from second base. On third base, Tyriq Kemp scored Baylor’s second run of the game off a wild pitch, but the momentum would halt there for Baylor as the next three batters were put down in order.

Texas State is set to host a three-game series against conference foe No. 23 Southern Miss on Friday at 6 p.m. inside Bobcat Ballpark. Game two is set for Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and game three is scheduled for Sunday at 11:00 a.m.