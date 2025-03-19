One09West
64° San Marcos
The University Star
The University Star
Bobcats baseball comes tumbling down with loss to Baylor

Ayden Oredson, Sports Reporter
March 19, 2025
Meg Boles
Baylor senior designated hitter Wesley Jordan (33) is embraced by his teammates freshman third baseman Pearson Riebock (5) and sophomore second baseman Travis Sanders (6) after hitting a home run, March 18, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark. The Bobcats were defeated by Baylor in the seventh inning 19-3.

In the span of a couple of weeks, Texas State Baseball (8-12) has felt like a roller-coaster: going from the highs of beating then-number one Texas A&M in College Station to reaching the lows of another blowout loss. The Bobcats drew their second run-rule loss in less than a week against the Baylor Bears (15-5) with a 19-3 annihilation on a warm Tuesday evening at Bobcat Ballpark.

Left-handed pitcher Caleb Jameson started the game for the Bears, pitching just two innings and giving up three earned runs on four hits, but striking out four in the process and earning his first win of the season.

Right-handed pitcher Jackson Teer started his second Tuesday game of the season. He pitched three innings, giving up four earned runs on three hits and four walks en route to being credited with the loss. Teer raised his overall season ERA to a staggering 8.04.

Texas State held a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the first thanks to catcher Ian Collier’s three-run bomb to left center.

Baylor’s offense didn’t take long to respond. In the top of the third, the Bears retook the lead off center fielder Ty Johnson’s two-RBI single. In the fifth, the Bears widened their lead with back-to-back home runs from right fielder Enzo Apodaca and designated hitter Wesley Jordan.

For what hope there was of a potential comeback, it was all extinguished by the top of the sixth inning. Baylor scored a whopping 10 unearned runs against the Bobcats in the sixth, all with two outs.

By the seventh inning, the Bobcats cleared their bench and substituted in most of their starters. To cap off Baylor’s scoring was a monstrous two-run shot into deep centerfield by left fielder Gavin Brzozowski that reached the shed’s roof.

The beating mercifully ended in the bottom of the seventh with a swinging strikeout from first baseman Coy DeFury.

The Bobcats were, to put it bluntly, absolutely crushed.

Texas State just could not capitalize offensively after holding a brief lead in the first inning. They acclimated seven hits to Baylor’s 11, but with runners on, they hit a whopping .167 (2-12) throughout the night while the Bears hit .444 (8-18).

The Bobcats’ sloppy defense also contributed greatly to the loss. They committed three errors overall, the most crucial one occurring right in the top of the sixth inning when first baseman Jack Little reached on first from a throwing error by Collier after striking out. Collier’s error ultimately led to Baylor’s 10-run inning.

The Bobcats will be looking to bounce back from this midweek loss with their first home conference matchup of the season, a weekend series against the Arkansas State Red Wolves. The first pitch of game one is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday. The games will be available to stream on ESPN+.

