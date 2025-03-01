Ongoing power outage leaves some San Marcos residents without electricity

A power outage in San Marcos is affecting more than 3,100 electricity meters around the city.

According to SMTX Utlities outage map, the outages began at around 5 p.m. The largest power outages in San Marcos are affecting areas near Interstate 35, east of downtown and along Highway 123. Additionally, smaller outages are reported in neighborhoods west of the San Marcos River and near the northern outskirts of the city.

San Marcos Communications said the outage was caused by a breaker trip at the San Marcos substation, in an email to The Star.

“This resulted in a power outage affecting roughly 3,100 meters. [Lower Colorado River Authority] LCRA and City crews are responding,” San Marcos communications wrote.

Residents can contact SMTX Utilities at 512-393-8313 to report an outage.