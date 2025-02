Star file photo

The Texas State University Police Department announced in a Feb. 17 timely warning that a man was banned from campus following multiple threats.

According to UPD, the man, named Avery Nelson, was linked to a “report of threats to campus safety.”

After Nelson was identified, he was banned from all Texas State University properties. According to UPD Nelson will be arrested if he comes on campus.

UPD said that any sightings of Nelson should be immediately reported to UPD 512-245-2805.