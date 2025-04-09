One09West
84° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Bobcat women’s tennis rises to historic heights behind veteran core

Hunter Machon, Sports Reporter
April 9, 2025
Allison Drinnon
TXST senior tennis player Kiana Graham chases after a tennis ball during a singles match against James Madison University, Friday, April 4, 2025, at the Bobcat Tennis Complex.

After years of rebuilding and program culture changes, the Bobcats are enjoying their most promising season ever. The team’s five returning players have been at the heart of this resurgence.

The Bobcats have already shown incredible growth from last season’s team, which finished the season 11-8, while 5-5 in conference, and got knocked out in the first round of the conference tournament. The team this season sits at 15-4 and finds themselves third in the conference standings sporting a 6-2 record.

This team is not just the best Texas State tennis team in recent memory, but the best of all time. In their last victory over James Madison University, the Bobcats officially set the school record for both most wins in a season (15) and conference wins in a season (6).

Texas State’s five returners, seniors Sofia Fortuno, Kiana Graham and Maria Lora, along with junior Emily Niers and graduate student Callie Creath, have been instrumental in Texas State’s climb back to relevance.

TXST junior tennis player Emily Niers prepares to hit a tennis ball during a singles match against James Madison University, Friday, April 4, 2025, at the Bobcat Tennis Complex.

Each returning player saw the program grow from a rebuilding project to a conference contender.

“Last year, when we played against Coastal Carolina, we hadn’t beaten them while I had been at Texas State,” Fortuno said. “It was a crazy match that we won, and after that, our confidence shot up and only continues to grow this season.”

Head coach Kendall Brooks, now in her third year, sees the returning group as the heart of the program’s turnaround.

“The start we’ve had to the season is because of those returners and some of the new players,” Brooks said. “But I think it’s super helpful when you know you have players that already have the experience—not only playing college tennis but playing with each other and playing for me.”

This season, the Bobcats are winning the majority of their doubles matches, with a win percentage of (.587), a massive increase from (.412) a year ago and (.309) the previous year. This early advantage in matches means the Bobcats are holding and building upon their leads in singles play, instead of coming from behind as they have been previously.

“Our improvements in doubles have been huge for us this year,” Niers said. “We’ve found our rhythm early, and we’re winning the doubles point more this year than all of last.”

The team forged a deep bond, translating into success on the court.

“If we decide to go to a football game, we go together. If we go out to dinner, we go together,” Niers said. “Living with your teammates makes a big difference. We’ve grown really close [and] I consider them all to be my sisters.”

Unity is something the team leans on throughout the season. Creath credited it for their strong start and consistent mindset.

“We try to find time to spend together outside of the tennis court and nurture those relationships,” Creath said. “It adds another level of closeness.”

Their shared leadership also filled the void left by last year’s graduating seniors. Niers said they helped set the tone for the program’s current culture, and it is their responsibility as returners to match the energy and pass it on to the next generation of Bobcats.

Lora believes the emotional connection returning players have built is just as important as the talent they possess.

“We all trust each other so much and have built relationships that are going to go way past college,” Lora said. “I think great things are made of people who truly get along with each other.”

Brooks credited the veterans for embracing leadership roles, often without being asked. Whether it’s giving freshmen rides to practice or taking them grocery shopping, the team-first mentality is ingrained.

“They’ve all kind of embraced now being the older crowd,” Brooks said. “Especially the seniors taking on that leadership role.”

As a former college player herself, Brooks understands how important culture is to a successful team.

“Those players who have been here for three years, they were the start of the turning point and the start of my career as head coach here,” Brooks said. “They’re exactly the type of players we wanted: hardworking, great character, and ones who enjoy the grind.”

As the season progresses, all eyes will be on the group of returners who have set the tone for a new era of success in San Marcos.

The Bobcats have two more regular-season games before they kick off what hopes to be a program-defining performance in the Sun Belt Conference Championships from April 24-27, in Rome, Ga.

Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State junior infielder Chase Mora (2) runs home after a home run against Arkansas State, Sunday, March 23, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Mora and Pugh combine for three RBIs and two runs to lift TXST baseball over Baylor
Texas State sophomore pitcher Maddy Azua (22) pitching against Wichita State, Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Madison Azua earns Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Week honors
County terminates contract with Austin Pets Alive! for pet resource center
County terminates contract with Austin Pets Alive! for pet resource center
Texas State sophomore golfer Yvonne Chamness hits the ball during theDr. Donnis Thompson Invitational at Hokuala. Monday, March. 18, 2024, in Lihue, Hawaii.
Yvonne Chamness leads Texas State women's golf to fifth-place finish
College students need to clean up after their pets
exas State pitcher sophomore Madison Azua (22) goes to throw the ball during the game against Stephan F. Austin, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium. Bobcats beat the Lumberjacks 3-1.
Bobcat softball's dynamic duo key to early season success
More in Sports
Keely Williams, junior outfielder, celebrates as a play is overturned during the game against Missouri State on Friday, March 8, 2025, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball set to take on No. 1 Longhorns
TXST senior tennis player Kiana Graham swings her racket during a singles match against James Madison University, Friday, April 4, 2025, at the Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Bobcat tennis suffers first home loss of season against Old Dominion
Texas State senior catcher Austin Munguia (42) celebrates hitting a home run against the University of Illinois with Texas State junior catcher Theo Kummer (41), Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 at Bobcat Ballpark. Bobcats beat Illinois 5-2.
Texas State baseball aims to continue momentum in rematch with Baylor
Star Sports Podcast - Episode 6
Texas State softball crowding over sophomore pitcher Maddy Azua (22) after completing an inning against Wichita State, Wednesday, March 19th, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcat softball completes sweep against South Alabama
Texas State freshman outfielder Zachary Gingrich (12) celebrates his first collegiate home run against Texas Christian University with Texas State sophomore outfielder Samson Pugh (8), Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Zachary Gingrich comes in clutch for the Bobcats to take series from Louisiana
More in tennis
TXST senior tennis player Kiana Graham prepares to hit a tennis ball during a singles match against James Madison University, Friday, April 4, 2025, at the Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Bobcat tennis comes from behind to set school records
Texas State tennis head coach Kendall Brooks supports her players from the sidelines during the match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at the Bobcat Tennis Complex. Bobcats lost to the Trojans 4-3.
Serving up success from the court to the sidelines
Senior Sofia Fortuna at the match against the University of Louisiana-Lafayette on Sunday, March 23, 2024, at the Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Bobcat tennis sweeps the Golden Eagles, ties program record
Senior Sofia Fortuno celebrates at the match against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Sunday at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Texas State tennis remains undefeated at home with win over Ragin’ Cajuns
Texas State senior Sofia Fortuno hits the ball against Tarleton State on Feb. 14, 2025, at the Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Bobcat tennis maintains winning conference record, defeats Red Wolves
Texas State senior Kiana Graham advances toward the net to return a low-ball from Tarleton State at the match on Feb. 14, 2025.
Bobcats bounce back in style with commanding win over Warhawks
Donate to The University Star