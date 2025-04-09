Bobcat women’s tennis rises to historic heights behind veteran core

After years of rebuilding and program culture changes, the Bobcats are enjoying their most promising season ever. The team’s five returning players have been at the heart of this resurgence.

The Bobcats have already shown incredible growth from last season’s team, which finished the season 11-8, while 5-5 in conference, and got knocked out in the first round of the conference tournament. The team this season sits at 15-4 and finds themselves third in the conference standings sporting a 6-2 record.

This team is not just the best Texas State tennis team in recent memory, but the best of all time. In their last victory over James Madison University, the Bobcats officially set the school record for both most wins in a season (15) and conference wins in a season (6).

Texas State’s five returners, seniors Sofia Fortuno, Kiana Graham and Maria Lora, along with junior Emily Niers and graduate student Callie Creath, have been instrumental in Texas State’s climb back to relevance.

Each returning player saw the program grow from a rebuilding project to a conference contender.

“Last year, when we played against Coastal Carolina, we hadn’t beaten them while I had been at Texas State,” Fortuno said. “It was a crazy match that we won, and after that, our confidence shot up and only continues to grow this season.”

Head coach Kendall Brooks, now in her third year, sees the returning group as the heart of the program’s turnaround.

“The start we’ve had to the season is because of those returners and some of the new players,” Brooks said. “But I think it’s super helpful when you know you have players that already have the experience—not only playing college tennis but playing with each other and playing for me.”

This season, the Bobcats are winning the majority of their doubles matches, with a win percentage of (.587), a massive increase from (.412) a year ago and (.309) the previous year. This early advantage in matches means the Bobcats are holding and building upon their leads in singles play, instead of coming from behind as they have been previously.

“Our improvements in doubles have been huge for us this year,” Niers said. “We’ve found our rhythm early, and we’re winning the doubles point more this year than all of last.”

The team forged a deep bond, translating into success on the court.

“If we decide to go to a football game, we go together. If we go out to dinner, we go together,” Niers said. “Living with your teammates makes a big difference. We’ve grown really close [and] I consider them all to be my sisters.”

Unity is something the team leans on throughout the season. Creath credited it for their strong start and consistent mindset.

“We try to find time to spend together outside of the tennis court and nurture those relationships,” Creath said. “It adds another level of closeness.”

Their shared leadership also filled the void left by last year’s graduating seniors. Niers said they helped set the tone for the program’s current culture, and it is their responsibility as returners to match the energy and pass it on to the next generation of Bobcats.

Lora believes the emotional connection returning players have built is just as important as the talent they possess.

“We all trust each other so much and have built relationships that are going to go way past college,” Lora said. “I think great things are made of people who truly get along with each other.”

Brooks credited the veterans for embracing leadership roles, often without being asked. Whether it’s giving freshmen rides to practice or taking them grocery shopping, the team-first mentality is ingrained.

“They’ve all kind of embraced now being the older crowd,” Brooks said. “Especially the seniors taking on that leadership role.”

As a former college player herself, Brooks understands how important culture is to a successful team.

“Those players who have been here for three years, they were the start of the turning point and the start of my career as head coach here,” Brooks said. “They’re exactly the type of players we wanted: hardworking, great character, and ones who enjoy the grind.”

As the season progresses, all eyes will be on the group of returners who have set the tone for a new era of success in San Marcos.

The Bobcats have two more regular-season games before they kick off what hopes to be a program-defining performance in the Sun Belt Conference Championships from April 24-27, in Rome, Ga.