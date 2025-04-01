One09West
72° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Abby Myers, Emma Stampley win Student Government election by slim margin

Meg Boles, News Contributor
April 1, 2025
Meg Boles
Texas State psychology junior and presidential candidate Abby Myers speaks during the student government presidential debate, Monday, March 24, 2025 at the LBJ Teaching Theater. Myers won the elections for student body president.

Psychology junior Abby Myers won the student body president race by 0.44%, and geography and urban planning junior Emma Stampley won the vice president race by 0.42%.

The Texas State Student Government Supreme Court certified the election results at 5:30 p.m. on March 31, 2025.

Myers said one of her top priorities is to make student government accessible to students.

“[By the time my term is over] I hope to have made an impact in areas on campus that have felt untouched by student government and have established better rapport with other student organizations to integrate campus-wide cooperation into the Texas State University culture,” Myers said in a written interview with The Star.

Stampley beat her opponent Nikola Markovic, a computer science and mathematics junior and member of the “Bobcat First” alliance, by 17 votes for the vice presidential seat. Overall, Stampley received 1,020 votes.

A total of 2,023 votes were cast in the vice presidential election, a 747-vote increase from the last election cycle.

Voting for Student Government elections took place from March 27-28. According to the Student Government website, results were scheduled for announcement on Friday, March 28, but were delayed until Monday. The presidential and vice-presidential terms will begin on May 1 and last for a year.

“Every individual who cast their ballot is a person who believed in what I stood for, and I made a promise to not only them but to the entire student body that my role is to support, inspire, and uplift them in any way that I can,” Myers wrote.

For more information on Student Government, visit its website.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Guitarist for Valice James LeBlanc performs at River Fest Jams, Tuesday March 25, 2025, at the LBJ Mall. LeBlanc also plays with the bands Silver Hour and Something Else.
'It really is about networking': local bands reflect on journeys, challenges
Texas State junior sprinter Taejha Badal sprints for her 200m race at Bobcat Invitational on Friday, March 28, 2025, at Bobcat Track and Field Stadium.
Texas State track and field continues hot start to outdoor season at Bobcat Invitational
The LOVB Austin volleyball team celebrates a point during the match against LOVB Madison, Saturday, March 29th, 2025 at Strahan Arena.
League One Volleyball puts on show at Strahan Arena
Texas State wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) hauling in a catch during position drills at Texas State football's Pro Day on Wednesday, March 26th, 2025 at UFCU Stadium.
Texas State football hosts Pro Day
Dismantling the Department of Education will have vast consequences
Dismantling the Department of Education will have vast consequences
Trump signs executive order to dismantle Department of Education
Trump signs executive order to dismantle Department of Education
More in News
Cape's Dam located in Thompson's Island Park, Saturday, March 29, 2025 in San Marcos.
Teen's death at Cape’s Dam ruled accidental drowning
IKEA to open new location in San Marcos
IKEA to open new location in San Marcos
Texas State psychology junior and presidential candidate Abby Myers (Left), electronic media senior and debate moderator Ashley Waters (Center) and accounting sophomore and presidential candidate Jordan Hunter (Right) participate in the student government presidential debate, Monday, March 24, 2025 at the LBJ Teaching Theater.
Student Government candidates face criticism during debate
National butterfly decline poses threats for San Marcos
National butterfly decline poses threats for San Marcos
A 15 minute parking sign seen on Sunday, March 16, 2025, downtown.
Parking enforcement increases in downtown San Marcos
San Marcos city council member Amanda Rodriguez leads a chant at the Stop The Genocide protest in downtown San Marcos on Sunday, March 23. The protest was held in collaboration between the Palestine Solidarity SMTX chapter and the Party for Socialism and Liberation San Marcos chapter.
Community members protest for ceasefire in Palestine
More in student-government
Results of the recent Student Government Elections read aloud for candidates and peers, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024 in the LBJ Student Involvement Lounge.
TXST names new Student Government officers
Nicole Collins, a criminal justice junior andStudent Government presidential candidate, answers a question at a podium, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024 in San Marcos.
Student government presidential candidates debate platforms
Student Government Senator Emma Vega reads the legislation regarding Jayden de Laura, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, at the LBJ Teaching Theater.
Student Government demands apology regarding de Laura signing
campus escort map
“Students protecting students": TXST launches Student Safety Escort Program
stu gov voting numbers
New student government officials announced
Texas State Student Government candidates election signs advertise elections, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Alkek Library stairs.&#160;
Bobcats decide their future on-campus leaders as elections are underway
Donate to The University Star