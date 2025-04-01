Abby Myers, Emma Stampley win Student Government election by slim margin

Psychology junior Abby Myers won the student body president race by 0.44%, and geography and urban planning junior Emma Stampley won the vice president race by 0.42%.

The Texas State Student Government Supreme Court certified the election results at 5:30 p.m. on March 31, 2025.

Myers said one of her top priorities is to make student government accessible to students.

“[By the time my term is over] I hope to have made an impact in areas on campus that have felt untouched by student government and have established better rapport with other student organizations to integrate campus-wide cooperation into the Texas State University culture,” Myers said in a written interview with The Star.

Stampley beat her opponent Nikola Markovic, a computer science and mathematics junior and member of the “Bobcat First” alliance, by 17 votes for the vice presidential seat. Overall, Stampley received 1,020 votes.

A total of 2,023 votes were cast in the vice presidential election, a 747-vote increase from the last election cycle.

Voting for Student Government elections took place from March 27-28. According to the Student Government website, results were scheduled for announcement on Friday, March 28, but were delayed until Monday. The presidential and vice-presidential terms will begin on May 1 and last for a year.

“Every individual who cast their ballot is a person who believed in what I stood for, and I made a promise to not only them but to the entire student body that my role is to support, inspire, and uplift them in any way that I can,” Myers wrote.

