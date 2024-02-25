TXST names new Student Government officers

The results of the Student Government election were announced on Feb. 22 in the LBJ Student Center. Olivia Alexander secured the president-elect position with 703 votes, representing exactly 54% of the total, while Vice President Donavan Brown received 683 votes.

Senators at the meeting said they want to focus on making housing sufficient by reducing problems such as mold in residence halls.

In addition to making physical changes to better Texas State, senators plan to better prepare students for life after college. Abby Myers, a psychology freshman and elected senator at-large, said she wants to improve the resources provided on campus to students.

“As a senator, I believe it is our job to add better resources on campus to prepare students for life after college,” Myers said. “I want to make ways to keep the community alive after freshman year is over for students. During freshman year, that community is built, but then it’s just gone.”

Along with creating a better community, Myers has ideas in mind that will guarantee Texas State University has a positive image. Myers wants to hold departments that represent the university responsible for their actions.

“One thing I want the student body to do is ensuring accountability within the athletic department,” Myers said.

Myers has confidence that Student Government will be able to make a positive impact and be the voice for students, ensuring they are heard.

In addition, the senators at large want to make changes within campus to promote safety, build community and create a welcoming environment on campus. They believe this goes beyond the structure of student life on campus and into the off-campus San Marcos community according to Pablo Avellaneda, management freshman and elected senator at-large.

“We have a responsibility to create a solid foundation for students,” Avellaneda said. “I plan to continue involvement in our student body in the San Marcos community.”

Alexander, Brown and the newly elected senators will take over at the beginning of the 2024-25 school year.

To see the full results of the election, visit https://studentgovernment.dos.txst.edu/branches/judiciary/electionboard/election.html.