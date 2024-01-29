48° San Marcos
Student Government Senator Emma Vega reads the legislation regarding Jayden de Laura, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, at the LBJ Teaching Theater.
Student Government demands apology regarding de Laura signing
January 29, 2024
Illustration by Devon Crew
Summer courses should be more accessible
January 29, 2024
Officials pile up outside Butler Hall after a reported bomb threat, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, at Texas State University.
Texas State issues all clear after bomb threat
January 29, 2024
Texas State senior guard Dylan Dawson (0) dribbles past his defender, Saturday Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball's losing woes continue with road loss to Ragin' Cajuns
January 28, 2024
Texas State junior guard Josh OGarro (23) dunks the ball during the game against LeTourneau, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Transfer players acclimate to Texas State men's basketball program
January 28, 2024
Texas State graduate student guard JaNiah Henson (1) dribbles the ball down the court during the game against Arkansas State, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats fall to Ragin' Cajuns for seventh conference loss
January 28, 2024
Texas State senior guard Dylan Dawson (0) dribbles past his defender, Saturday Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball's losing woes continue with road loss to Ragin' Cajuns
Jalan Tolliver, Sports Contributor • January 28, 2024

Texas State men's basketball (7-14, 1-8 Sun Belt Conference) fell short in every category, which led to a 66-46 loss against the University of Louisiana-Lafayette (13-8, 6-3 Sun Belt Conference) Sunday afternoon at the Cajundome in Lafayette.

Texas State junior guard Josh OGarro (23) dunks the ball during the game against LeTourneau, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Transfer players acclimate to Texas State men's basketball program
Thomas Graham, Sports Contributor
Texas State graduate student guard JaNiah Henson (1) dribbles the ball down the court during the game against Arkansas State, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats fall to Ragin' Cajuns for seventh conference loss
Candice Gilmore, Sports Contributor
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne walks onto the field before the game against Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Bobcats add Texas high school football legend to coaching staff
Carter Bordwell, Sports Reporter
Texas State ESPN+ play-by-play commentator Brant Freeman (Right) conducts an interview with graduate guard JaNiah Henson (Left) after the victory over Bowling Green, Nov. 11, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Beyond the broadcast: Freeman's impact on Texas State sports
Brendan Fielding, Assistant Sports Editor

Student Government demands apology regarding de Laura signing

Nichaela Shaheen, Managing Editor
January 29, 2024
Student+Government+Senator+Emma+Vega+reads+the+legislation+regarding+Jayden+de+Laura%2C+Monday%2C+Jan.+29%2C+2024%2C+at+the+LBJ+Teaching+Theater.+
Nichaela Shaheen
Student Government Senator Emma Vega reads the legislation regarding Jayden de Laura, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, at the LBJ Teaching Theater.

A Student Government resolution calling for university officials to issue an apology to the campus community regarding the signing of Jayden de Laura passed with 14 yes and three abstentions.

The three who abstained all cited the reason as controversial.

Student Government Senator Emma Vega wrote a legislation entitled “A Resolution Condemning the Standards Prioritizing Athletic Success Over Student Safety,” to hold university officials accountable for the decision of signing de Laura.

Vega submitted the legislation as an “emergency piece” which requires voting on the legislation to happen the day of presenting, rather than waiting the normal week period.

Now, the university is demanded by Student Government to formally apologize to the campus community after the passing of the legislation at the Jan. 29 meeting.

The legislation demanded the university release a formal apology to its staff and students.

“The student body government demands that the university releases a formal apology to its staff and students, and use this situation to set precedent to no longer value winning, and the monetary successes that arise from it, above the welfare of its students,” the legislation said. “Student athletes in particular should be held to the same standards set forth by the Texas State University System Sexual Misconduct Policy and Procedures… and the Student Code of Conduct to ensure that students feel safe and heard.”

Vega said it’s the job of the Student Government to make sure its campus community is heard.

“I saw that there was a big outcry from students. There were [planned] protests. There were clubs dissenting against this choice. As a woman… I see this is just a really bad look for the university and it promotes violence and everything the university shouldn’t represent,” Vega said. “I really wanted to make sure that we held the university accountable, even though de Laura withdrew.”

Donavan Brown, Student Government parliamentarian and one of the senators at large, abstained for voting on the legislation. While he said he loves the reasoning of the legislation, he fears the passing of it would damage the relationship of upper administration and Student Government.

“I love the intention of the legislation. I think the timing of it is off, that’s the only thing,” Brown said. “If [administration] sees we’re fighting against them, they’re less likely to help us out with Student Government things in the future.”

Additionally, Brown believes the university realized its mistake.

“The timing may impact us negatively, but all in all, I think the university already realized what they did and got a ton of backlash for it and they don’t need more of it,” Brown said.

According to Brown, Student Government represents the student body.

De Laura signed to play quarterback for Texas State on Jan. 17, one day after settling a civil lawsuit on Jan. 16.

After The University Star published an article about de Laura settling the civil lawsuit, Texas State athletics released a statement to The Star from G.J. Kinne.

“We are confident Jayden will be a positive representation of a Bobcat, and we look forward to him serving as a leader to his teammates and for our program,” Kinne said in the statement.

De Laura withdrew on Jan 24.

On Jan. 24 Texas State released a one-sentence statement about de Laura’s withdrawal.

“Jayden de Laura has withdrawn as a student at Texas State University and will not be a part of the Texas State football program,” the statement said.

University Star logo
Transfer quarterback settles civil suit stemming from sexual assault case
uStar-copy.jpg
Texas State, Kinne respond to The University Star article on de Laura’s lawsuit settlement
uStar-copy.jpg
Jayden de Laura to withdraw from Texas State
Officials pile up outside Butler Hall after a reported bomb threat, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, at Texas State University.
Texas State issues all clear after bomb threat
uStar-copy.jpg
Jayden de Laura to withdraw from Texas State
uStar-copy.jpg
Stutzmann, a key in de Laura recruitment, hired as San José State coach
uStar-copy.jpg
Texas State, Kinne respond to The University Star article on de Laura’s lawsuit settlement
University Star logo
Transfer quarterback settles civil suit stemming from sexual assault case
Texas State redshirt sophomore quarterback T.J. Finley (7) discusses the play call with senior running back Jahmyl Jeter, during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game versus Rice, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
T.J. Finley entering transfer portal
Illustration by Devon Crew
Summer courses should be more accessible
Texas State senior guard Dylan Dawson (0) dribbles past his defender, Saturday Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Men's basketball's losing woes continue with road loss to Ragin' Cajuns
Texas State junior guard Josh OGarro (23) dunks the ball during the game against LeTourneau, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at Strahan Arena.
Transfer players acclimate to Texas State men's basketball program
Texas State graduate student guard JaNiah Henson (1) dribbles the ball down the court during the game against Arkansas State, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Bobcats fall to Ragin' Cajuns for seventh conference loss
Law bans DEI practices in higher education
Law bans DEI practices in higher education
Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne walks onto the field before the game against Nevada, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Bobcats add Texas high school football legend to coaching staff
UPD to implement security at debate
UPD to implement security at debate
Alternate route to I-35 now open
Alternate route to I-35 now open
Texas State theater senior Krystal Bennett dances during Hump Day surrounded by Sigma Gamma Rho Inc., Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, at the LBJ Mall.
How organizations, Greek life enforce anti-hazing measures
People walking in to the Hays County Government Center, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in San Marcos.
Hays County Mental Health Court grows to give assistance to residents
UPD implement protocols for end of daylight savings
UPD implement protocols for end of daylight savings
AI approved for use by County Sheriff office
AI approved for use by County Sheriff office



