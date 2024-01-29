Student Government demands apology regarding de Laura signing

A Student Government resolution calling for university officials to issue an apology to the campus community regarding the signing of Jayden de Laura passed with 14 yes and three abstentions.

The three who abstained all cited the reason as controversial.

Student Government Senator Emma Vega wrote a legislation entitled “A Resolution Condemning the Standards Prioritizing Athletic Success Over Student Safety,” to hold university officials accountable for the decision of signing de Laura.

Vega submitted the legislation as an “emergency piece” which requires voting on the legislation to happen the day of presenting, rather than waiting the normal week period.

Now, the university is demanded by Student Government to formally apologize to the campus community after the passing of the legislation at the Jan. 29 meeting.

The legislation demanded the university release a formal apology to its staff and students.

“The student body government demands that the university releases a formal apology to its staff and students, and use this situation to set precedent to no longer value winning, and the monetary successes that arise from it, above the welfare of its students,” the legislation said. “Student athletes in particular should be held to the same standards set forth by the Texas State University System Sexual Misconduct Policy and Procedures… and the Student Code of Conduct to ensure that students feel safe and heard.”

Vega said it’s the job of the Student Government to make sure its campus community is heard.

“I saw that there was a big outcry from students. There were [planned] protests. There were clubs dissenting against this choice. As a woman… I see this is just a really bad look for the university and it promotes violence and everything the university shouldn’t represent,” Vega said. “I really wanted to make sure that we held the university accountable, even though de Laura withdrew.”

Donavan Brown, Student Government parliamentarian and one of the senators at large, abstained for voting on the legislation. While he said he loves the reasoning of the legislation, he fears the passing of it would damage the relationship of upper administration and Student Government.

“I love the intention of the legislation. I think the timing of it is off, that’s the only thing,” Brown said. “If [administration] sees we’re fighting against them, they’re less likely to help us out with Student Government things in the future.”

Additionally, Brown believes the university realized its mistake.

“The timing may impact us negatively, but all in all, I think the university already realized what they did and got a ton of backlash for it and they don’t need more of it,” Brown said.

According to Brown, Student Government represents the student body.

De Laura signed to play quarterback for Texas State on Jan. 17, one day after settling a civil lawsuit on Jan. 16.

After The University Star published an article about de Laura settling the civil lawsuit, Texas State athletics released a statement to The Star from G.J. Kinne.

“We are confident Jayden will be a positive representation of a Bobcat, and we look forward to him serving as a leader to his teammates and for our program,” Kinne said in the statement.

De Laura withdrew on Jan 24.

On Jan. 24 Texas State released a one-sentence statement about de Laura’s withdrawal.

“Jayden de Laura has withdrawn as a student at Texas State University and will not be a part of the Texas State football program,” the statement said.