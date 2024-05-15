80° San Marcos
Biden withdraws from fall debates including TXST date
May 15, 2024
May 15, 2024
May 15, 2024
May 14, 2024
May 14, 2024
May 13, 2024

Marisa Nuñez, Editor in Chief
May 15, 2024
President Joe Biden will not participate in the debates scheduled this fall and is calling for a reschedule.

According to CNN, in a letter sent to the Commission on Presidential Debates from Jen O’Malley Dillon, the Biden campaign wants to have the debate days held before early voting begins. The new proposed dates are in June and early September. 

“Now [Trump’s] acting like he wants to debate me again, well make my day now. I’ll even do it twice. Let’s pick the dates,” Biden said in a video posted to X. 

In a post to Truth Social on Wednesday, Former President Donald Trump accepted the revised schedule.

“I am ready and willing to debate [Biden] at the two proposed times in June and September,” Trump wrote. “I would strongly recommend more than two debates and, for excitement purposes, a very large venue, although Biden is supposedly afraid of crowds – That’s only because he doesn’t get them. Just tell me when, I’ll be there.”

The first debate was scheduled to be at Texas State on Sept. 16. It is currently unclear how this will affect Texas State.

The University Star will update as more information is released.
