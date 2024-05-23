Man sentenced after hitting SMPD officer with SUV

Neil Sheehan was sentenced on May 16, 2024, after he struck San Marcos Police Officer Claudia Cormier in an SUV in 2019.

Hays County Criminal Records stated Sheehan was charged with a class B misdemeanor of failure to slow or vacate a lane causing bodily injury.

Sheehan is sentenced to 12 months of community supervision where he must complete 20 hours of community service and pay up to $500 in court fines following a plea deal.

On May 18, 2019, Cormier was responding to a traffic hazard report on Interstate 35 when Sheehan hit her with an SUV, causing critical injuries. As a result, her right leg had to be amputated just below the knee, and she has undergone several surgeries.

According to a post on X from the city of San Marcos, Cormier returned to work on Aug. 17, 2020.

Guess who’s back? That’s right, Officer Claudia Cormier is here for her first day back at the office! We’re so excited to see her smiling face at the police station. Not only that, but it’s also her birthday! Welcome back, Claudia, and happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/B6PUrAvaEd — San Marcos (@CityofSanMarcos) August 17, 2020

For more information on Sheehan’s sentencing visit the Hays County Court Records website.