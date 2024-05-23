79° San Marcos
Man sentenced after hitting SMPD officer with SUV
May 23, 2024
Texas State psychology senior Ali Smith, competes in Cacchione Cup Over Fences at the IHSA Nationals, Saturday, May 4, 2024, at Tyron International Equestrian Center and Resort in Tyron, North Carolina.
Trip to Nationals caps off senior equestrian rider's college career
May 23, 2024
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) hits the ball during the game against Penn State at the NCAA Regionals Tournament, Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.
Randolph and Jones' departure leaves outfield open for competition
May 22, 2024
Texas State junior left fielder Daylan Pena (7) celebrates hitting his third home run during the game against Appalachian State, Saturday, March. 16, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Daylan Pena enters transfer portal
May 22, 2024
Texas State graduate student sprinter Daniel Harold (11) competes in the mens 100-meter dash event at the Charles Austin Classic, Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the Texas State Track and Field Complex.
Track and field team honored with Sun Belt Conference Postseason Awards
May 22, 2024
commissioners court city council 6
Commissioners Court proclaims Safe Boating Week, executes contract amendment for cemetery
May 22, 2024

Man sentenced after hitting SMPD officer with SUV

Lucciana Choueiry, News Editor
May 23, 2024
Neil Sheehan was sentenced on May 16, 2024, after he struck San Marcos Police Officer Claudia Cormier in an SUV in 2019.

Hays County Criminal Records stated Sheehan was charged with a class B misdemeanor of failure to slow or vacate a lane causing bodily injury.

Sheehan is sentenced to 12 months of community supervision where he must complete 20 hours of community service and pay up to $500 in court fines following a plea deal.

On May 18, 2019, Cormier was responding to a traffic hazard report on Interstate 35 when Sheehan hit her with an SUV, causing critical injuries. As a result, her right leg had to be amputated just below the knee, and she has undergone several surgeries.

According to a post on X from the city of San Marcos, Cormier returned to work on Aug. 17, 2020.

For more information on Sheehan’s sentencing visit the Hays County Court Records website.

