Commissioners Court recognizes Pretrial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week, recognizes Tom Green Elementary

During its July 16 meeting, the Hays County Commissioners Court adopted a proclamation recognizing the week of July 21 as Pretrial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week.

According to the proclamation, pretrial, probation and parole services play an essential role in the criminal justice system, contributing to public safety. The week is meant to honor the professionals who work in these services, according to the proclamation.

Director of Hays County Judicial Services Jason Facundo recognized the officers and the work they’ve contributed to the community.

“We do have a few officers here with us, a lot of our officers are back in the office handling the day-to-day responsibilities,” Facundo said. “I just want to recognize them and thank them for all their hard work they are providing for our department.”

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra said the Hays County Judicial Services department is optimistic for the future.

According to the website for the Hays County Judicial Services, its mission is to help criminal defendants with legal processes and help them make positive life changes.

“Like I said, it is a team effort. Our probation officers do a wonderful job. I know it’s tough at times, so we appreciate all the work you do,” Ingalsbe said.

The Hays County Commissioners Court also recognized Tom Green Elementary School as a Healthy School Recognized Campus (HSRC), the first school in Hays County to be recognized as one.

According to the HSRC website, schools that are recognized as a HSRC showcase a commitment “to supporting and encouraging health.”

To be recognized as a HSRC, schools are required to throw multiple school-facilitated programs and events. One of those is a Walk Across Texas program, an event for elementary or middle school students and their parents that focuses on nutrition and health.

Walk Across Texas programs require schools to host 20 lessons about nutrition per grade level, encouraging youth to engage in a variety of physical activities.

“They completed an eight-week Walk Across Texas challenge,” Kate Blankenship, AgriLife family & community health agent said. “Their initial goal was 832 miles, so walking from one side of Texas to the other basically. They surpassed that expectation and walked a total of 4,823 miles by students and teachers combined.”

Tom Green Elementary School also hosted a day where it educated students through virtual dairy farm tours and gardening activities. The school hosted a nutrition program for adults where kids painted fruits and vegetables while parents learned about nutritional value.

“We are so excited to honor our very first Healthy School Recognized Campus in Hays County,” Blankenship said. “We continue to collaborate with Tom Green on future events and hopefully get more healthy schools in Hays County.”

The Hays County Commissioners Court 9 a.m on select Tuesdays each month. For more information, visit its website.