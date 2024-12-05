55° San Marcos
Hays County Commissioners Court renews floodplain prevention program, proclaims National Influenza Vaccination Week

Lesdy Hernandez, News Reporter
December 5, 2024
Star file photo

During its Dec. 3 meeting, the Hays County Commissioners Court approved an Interlocal Agreement (ILA) with the city of Wimberley to provide floodplain administration and environmental health services for up to 12 months.

The ILA is an ongoing agreement in which Hays County will assist in administering the city’s flood protection, on-site sewage facilities and food establishments programs.

Under the agreement, Hays County will continue to oversee the review, inspection and enforcement of several programs including Wimberley’s Flood Damage Prevention Regulations. 

“There is a renewal of an agreement we have been doing for quite some time and we did amend it significantly last time,” Commissioner Lon Shell said.

The agreement grants the count authority to continue to oversee Environmental Health Services for the area within the boundaries of the city.

Wimberly will also have to pay a monthly flat fee of $3,000 to Hays County for services rendered through the agreement.

The agreement passed with a 5-0 vote.

The court also proclaimed Dec. 1-7 as National Influenza Vaccination Week.

The court recognized National Influenza Vaccination Week, which brings awareness to the impact of influence across the nation and encourages residents to protect themselves and their families by getting vaccinated.

“The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends annual influenza vaccination as the most effective way to prevent influenza and its severe outcomes,” the proclamation read.

Hays County Health Department Manager Matt Gonzales said he encourages the community to get vaccinated as seasonal diseases, such as influenza and COVID-19, impact the education to economy of the county.

According to the CDC, fever, running or stuffy nose and body aches are only some of the symptoms of influenza.

“We [Hays County Health Department] have actually vaccinated 252 individuals against the flu this season, that is primary care for a lot of Hays County Employees,” Gonzales said.

Judge Ruben Becerra emphasized the importance behind and recognized the Hays County Health Department for their efforts and contributions to the community.

“If we don’t have a healthy community, we don’t have a healthy economy and that is what the pandemic taught us,” Becerra said. “We want to draw from those lessons learned and keep pushing forward,”

The Hays County Commissioners Court 9 a.m. on select Tuesdays each month. For more information, visit its website.

