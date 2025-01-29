TXST partners with schools to address fentanyl crisis

Texas State faculty are working with local school districts to create educational materials about the dangers of fentanyl and how to respond to poisonings.

The initiative, part of the Fentanyl Education, Support Training, and Awareness (FESTA) Program, fulfills requirements outlined in Tucker’s Law, a 2023 Texas law named after Tucker Roe, a 19-year-old from Leander who died of fentanyl poisoning.

According to Kelly Clary, FESTA project director and assistant professor of social work, the first two school districts FESTA will work with are Wimberley ISD and Dripping Springs ISD.

“Since January 2022, Hays County has had over 70 fentanyl overdoses, and we know that 40% of those fentanyl [poisonings] are those under age 18,” Clary said. “So with the mandate for Tucker’s Law, and then knowing that Hays County has fentanyl overdose issues, this program is really in place to help schools reach that mandate.”

To comply with Tucker’s Law, the educational material must be provided for grades six through 12, with a focus on four aspects: suicide prevention, prevention of fentanyl abuse and overuse, awareness of local school and community resources and how to access them and health education about substance abuse, including youth substance abuse.

“We’re looking at vaping, nicotine, tobacco, different types of drugs and their different effects, thinking about, specifically Texas and what’s happening in regards to fentanyl being in any potential drug that you buy on the street,” Clary said.

According to a Texas State press release, FESTA, along with their community partners, are also working outside of schools to help combat the fentanyl crisis through Narcan training.

“So far, in collaboration with Hill Country MHDD, the team has supported two naloxone trainings for community members in Wimberley and Dripping Springs, with over 40 total attendees,” the press release read. “Two additional naloxone trainings are scheduled for March 2025.”

Clary said the current goal is to begin implementing the programming in Wimberley in April or early May.

“So we have to have it finalized by about early March so that we can present it to the school board and we can get official approval before actually implementing,” Clary said “Then, based on getting approval and implementing with Wimberley ISD in the spring, we plan to then implement for Dripping Springs in October of this year.”

Clary said she would like to see FESTA work with other school districts as well. She said they have already spoken with Hays CISD and are hoping to speak with San Marcos CISD about the program. She also said FESTA could potentially expand to schools outside of Hays County in the future, but that their current funding only covers schools in Hays.

According to Clary, FESTA’s programming is trying to be different from past drug education campaigns in schools, such as DARE. The Department of Justice found that past programs, such as DARE were not effective in preventing or reducing drug use.

The education mandated by Tucker’s Law requires the educational material to be “evidence-based.” According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), evidence programming can be effective at reducing drug use and related issues.

“I think some things that we’re trying to do different is focus on that fentanyl piece,” Clary said. “We’re really going to be mindful of what is currently happening in the community, so that we can share that with students.”

According to Clary, the education will be provided once per academic year, which is in line with the requirements of Tucker’s Law.

“Each school district shall annually provide research-based instruction related to fentanyl abuse prevention and drug poisoning awareness to students in grades 6 through 12,” Tucker’s Law states.

Clary said FESTA is currently conducting a survey to understand the needs of the community and what they would like to seek in terms of community outreach events. The survey can be completed on FESTA’s website.