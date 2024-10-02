Hays County Commissioners Court discusses APA! funding, accepts mental health grant

Star file photo

During its Oct. 1 meeting, the Hays County Commissioners Court discussed potential funding for programming services at the Hays County Pet Resource, Education and Research Center.

The court extended its contracts with Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) to manage the center on July 2, after it originally launched in April 2023. Discussions and negotiations on funding have continued since the Sept. 17 commissioners court meeting.

The Oct. 1 meeting agenda item recapped the previous meeting, noting the Pet Resource Center’s program management, reviewed its needs and assessments, addressed land and building requirements and considered potential partnerships with other municipalities.

“I understand where the city is coming from… I can understand wanting to move on,” Commissioner Lon Shell said at the Sept. 17 meeting. “For the most part, they have given two years’ notice to say, ‘…you need another place, you cannot bring animals here anymore.’”

Stephanie Hunt from Hays County’s purchasing staff said APA! is negotiating a $10 million contract to operate the center for four years.

Lee Ann Shenefiel, Hays County Pet Resource Center director and APA! executive advisor, presented the details to the court. Shenefiel said with funding, the center plans to build a small shelter, invest in community programs and offer services like low-cost spaying/neutering, microchipping and affordable veterinary care.

“Each of those components is an important piece if what we are hoping to do is not re-create a shelter system that has to close doors in order to control intake and leave pets and people in need to figure out for themselves how to resolve their issues,” Shenefiel said.

Shenefiel said APA!’s proposed model decentralizes the shelter, making it a last resort. It holds fewer kennels and focuses on offering pet services. More resources, such as pet food and low-cost vet services, help owners keep their pets which increases retention.

Following an interlocal agreement approved by the San Marcos City Council, the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter will transfer responsibility for animal services to Hays County over the next two years. By September 2026, the shelter will serve only San Marcos, prompting Hays County to seek alternative solutions for animal services.

The court also accepted approximately $452 thousand in grant money from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to fund an Assisted Outpatient Treatment Program.

“We are extremely happy about this grant opportunity and we have been wanting to enhance those services to those that need mental health care,” Commissioner Debbie Ingalsbe. “This is an opportunity for us to do that.”

The Mental Health Court will collaborate with Hill Country Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities Center. The one-year grant can be renewed for up to four years and may increase annually, according to County Court-at-Law Judge Elaine Brown.

“The supplemental outpatient, for those who don’t understand, it’s the option out there for people who still want to be functioning members of our society while they are going through this process and can’t afford not to,” Commissioner Walt Smith said. “So, I am really excited that we are able to add it.”

The Hays County Commissioners Court convenes at 9 a.m. on select Tuesdays. For more information, visit the court’s website.