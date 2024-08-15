Hays County Commissioners Court approves road bond for November ballot

During its July 16 meeting, the Hays County Commissioners Court approved an order for a road bond to be placed on the Nov. 5, 2024 general election ballot.

According to the order, the bond would call for the county’s use of around $439 million for the construction, maintenance and operation of specific roads and turnpikes.

“My constituency wants safe roads and the ability to get to work and get to school and get home in a decent time frame,” Commissioner Michelle Cohen said. “These projects from my precinct I fell will help achieve that because I want them to get home sooner to their kids.”

According to a Hays County website, the bond program would increase property taxes by approximately two cents per $100 of valuations, which would mean a home valued at $400,000 would have an annual tax increase of $80.

The website additionally states the tax rate was recently reduced to 30.75 cents per $100 in property value in Hays County, one of the lowest tax rates in the state.

“As a taxpayer, I would encourage the court to try to work within its current tax base,” Hays County resident Bobby Lubinski said. “When we talk about an $80 increase, you are talking about coupling that with all the other inflation expenses we have had– $80 goes a long way when our wages are flat.”

The Hays County website additionally states the reason for the road bond is to increase safety and mobility, while also responding to rapid population growth. Hays County is expected to grow by 267% by 2045.

Roads near or in San Marcos that would be part of the project include Leah Avenue, Centerpoint Road and Old Bastrop Highway. Most of the other roads in the bond are in the Kyle-Buda area or near Dripping Springs.

On Aug. 9 a collection of organizations, including the San Marcos River Foundation and Save Our Springs Alliances delivered a joint letter to the Hays County Commissioners Court asking that the road bond not be placed on the Nov. 5 ballot, citing multiple environmental concerns.

“Several roads would open m ajor development and cross very sensitive recharge land that feeds our aquifers, springs and rivers,” Executive Director of the San Marcos River Foundation Virginia Parker said. “Think about how adversely that could impact our county when it comes to our way of life, but also our tourism dollars. Is that worth the risk?”

The court passed the order, placing the road bond on the Nov. 5, 2024, general election ballot.

“On a daily basis, my office receives phone calls from residents concerned about the condition of the road because of safety and other factors,” Commissioner Debbie Gonzales Ingalsbe said. “It is important that we strongly consider the passage of allowing our voters to decide on whether or not this is something they want to approve.”

