2024 Hays County Runoff Election Results

Election Day for the Runoff Election was on Dec. 14 in Texas. Early voting began Dec. 2 and ended Dec. 10. In San Marcos, the runoff is for City Council Place 5 between Lorenzo Gonzalez and Roland Saucedo.

Runoffs are elections held when no candidate in a primary election receives a majority of votes, necessitating a second round between the top two candidates to determine the winner. For Hays County, the candidates on the ballot are those who did not receive 50% or more of the votes in the Nov. 5 general elections.

Results are complete but unofficial.

San Marcos City Council Place 5

Roland Saucedo: 49.28%

Lorenzo Gonzalez: 50.72%