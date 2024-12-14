69° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

2024 Hays County Runoff Election Results

Lucciana Choueiry, News Editor
December 14, 2024
Star file photo

Election Day for the Runoff Election was on Dec. 14 in Texas. Early voting began Dec. 2 and ended Dec. 10. In San Marcos, the runoff is for City Council Place 5 between Lorenzo Gonzalez and Roland Saucedo. 

Runoffs are elections held when no candidate in a primary election receives a majority of votes, necessitating a second round between the top two candidates to determine the winner. For Hays County, the candidates on the ballot are those who did not receive 50% or more of the votes in the Nov. 5 general elections.

Results are complete but unofficial.

San Marcos City Council Place 5

Roland Saucedo: 49.28%

Lorenzo Gonzalez: 50.72%

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in elections
Hays County general election experiences decrease in voter turnout percentage
Hays County general election experiences decrease in voter turnout percentage
Lorenzo Gonzalez and Roland Saucedo debate their platforms, vying for the City Council Place 5 seat in the runoff election, Saturday, Nov. 23 in LBJ Student Center at Texas State.
City Council Place 5 candidates debate ahead of runoff election
San Marcos voters elected Mark Gleason and Jude Prather to city council positions and approved a variety of city charter amendments as part of the November 2021 General Election.
Official results: 2024 Hays County General Election
Debbie Gonzales Ingalsbe reelected to Hays County Commissioners Court
Debbie Gonzales Ingalsbe reelected to Hays County Commissioners Court
Courtesy of Morgan Hammer
Morgan Hammer elected to Commissioners Court Precinct 3
University Star logo
Voters approve $439 million road bond for Hays County
More in features
police lights
Fatal shooting accident occurs at gas station
Texas State senior guard Joshua O'Garro (23) makes a layup against McMurry. Friday, Nov. 8, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Bobcat men's hoops rejects fresh faces for veteran leadership
University Star logo
Over 40 buildings lost power on Texas State’s campus
Monroe Hair Studio's storefront decorated for Merry on the Squarey's Window Decoration Contest, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, at The Square.
San Marcos community welcomes new holiday tradition
The Texas State soccer team celebrate its win against Incarnate Word, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State soccer earns three United Soccer Coaches All-Region Team nominations
The Texas State men's basketball team huddles together before the game against Marshall, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Texas State men’s basketball signs four commits from 2025 class
More in News
Outside of Alkek Library, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, at Texas State.
Multiple campus buildings experience power outage
Students reunite with their parents after being released, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, at San Marcos High School. Some parents were outside the school since the initial call occurred at 3:32 p.m.
Suspect arrested for San Marcos High School false shooter threat
Students make their way through the Alkek breezeway, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, on Texas State&#8217;s campus.&#160;
Texas State presents 2025-35 master plan
TXST center receives grant for teacher safety training
TXST center receives grant for teacher safety training
commissioner's court city council 4
Hays County Commissioners Court renews floodplain prevention program, proclaims National Influenza Vaccination Week
Dining tries to diversify for international students
Dining tries to diversify for international students
Donate to The University Star