Official results: 2024 Hays County General Election

Lucciana Choueiry, News Editor
November 15, 2024
Star file photo

With 67.08% of registered voters participating, the official results of the 2024 general election in Hays County were certified on Nov. 12.

Federal: 

U.S. President:

  • Donald J. Trump/JD Vance (REP): 46.44%
  • Kamala D. Harris/Tim Walz (DEM): 52.08%
  • Chase Oliver/Mike ter Maat (LIB): 0.78%
  • Jill Stein/Rudolph Ware (GRN): 0.59%

U.S. Senator:

  • Ted Cruz (REP): 43.35%
  • Colin Allred (DEM): 53.73%
  • Ted Brown (LIB): 2.89%

U.S. Representative, District 21: 

  • Chip Roy (REP): 53.82%
  • Kristin Hook (DEM): 43.74%
  • Bob King (LIB): 2.44%

U.S. Representative, District 35: 

  • Steven Wright (REP): 38.64%
  • Greg Casar (DEM):  61.36%

 

State:

Railroad Commissioner:

  • Christi Craddick (REP): 46.36%
  • Katherine Culbert (DEM): 47.29%65b  z
  • Hawk Dunlap (LIB): 3.20%
  • Eddie Espinoza (GRN): 3.14% 

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2:

  • Jimmy Blacklock (REP): 48.27%
  • DaSean Jones (DEM): 51.73%

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 4:

  • John Devine (REP): 47.68%
  • Christine Vinh Weems (DEM): 52.32% 

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6: 

  • Jane Bland (REP): 46.40%
  • Bonnie Lee Goldstein (DEM): 49.62%
  • J. David Roberson (LIB): 3.99%

Presiding Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals:

  • David J. Schenck (REP): 48.36%
  • Holly Taylor (DEM): 51.64%

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 7: 

  • Gina Parker (REP): 48.77%
  • Nancy Mulder (DEM): 51.23%

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 8:

  • Lee Finley (REP): 49.38%
  • Chika Anyian (DEM): 50.62%

State Representative, District 45: 

  • Tennyson G. Moreno (REP) 43.24%
  • Erin Zweiner (DEM) 56.76%

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 2:

  • John Messinger (REP) 48.22%
  • Maggie Ellis (DEM) 51.78%

District Judge, 483rd Judicial District:

  • Tanner Neidhardt (REP) 47.44%
  • Alicia Key (DEM) 52.56%

 

County: 

Sheriff: 

  • Anthony Hipolito, Jr. (REP) 52.67%
  • Alex Villalobos (DEM) 47.33%

Judge, County Court-at-Law Number 3:

  • Robert E. Updegrove (REP) 47.95%
  • Elaine S. Brown (DEM) 52.05%

District Clerk (unexpired term):

  • Philip Muzzy (REP) 47.49%
  • Amanda Calvert (DEM) 52.51%

Commissioner, Precinct 3:

  • Morgan Hammer (REP) 52.79%
  • Rebecca Minnick (DEM) 47.21%

Hays County Proposition A

The issuance of $439,634,000 of bonds for the construction, maintenance, and operation of macadamized, graveled, or paved roads or turnpikes, or in aid thereof; and the levying of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.

  • For 55.76%
  • Against 44.24%

 

City of San Marcos general election:

Mayor

  • Jane Hughson 58.98%
  • Juan Miguel Arredondo 41.02%

City Council, Place 5

  • Roland Saucedo: 26.29%
  • Atom Von Arndt: 17.04%
  • Griffin Spell: 24.24%
  • Lorenzo Gonzalez: 32.43%

City Council, Place 6

  • Amanda Rodriguez: 64.19%
  • Maraya Dunn: 35.81%

 

San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District Special Election

San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District, Proposition A

Ratifying the ad valorem tax rate of $1.015200 per $100 valuation in San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District for the current year, a rate that will result in an increase of 1.3% in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the district for the current year as compared to the preceding year, which is an additional $851,078.

  • For: 58.07%
  • Against: 41.93%
