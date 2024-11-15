Official results: 2024 Hays County General Election

With 67.08% of registered voters participating, the official results of the 2024 general election in Hays County were certified on Nov. 12.
Federal:
U.S. President:
- Donald J. Trump/JD Vance (REP): 46.44%
- Kamala D. Harris/Tim Walz (DEM): 52.08%
- Chase Oliver/Mike ter Maat (LIB): 0.78%
- Jill Stein/Rudolph Ware (GRN): 0.59%
U.S. Senator:
- Ted Cruz (REP): 43.35%
- Colin Allred (DEM): 53.73%
- Ted Brown (LIB): 2.89%
U.S. Representative, District 21:
- Chip Roy (REP): 53.82%
- Kristin Hook (DEM): 43.74%
- Bob King (LIB): 2.44%
U.S. Representative, District 35:
- Steven Wright (REP): 38.64%
- Greg Casar (DEM): 61.36%
State:
Railroad Commissioner:
- Christi Craddick (REP): 46.36%
- Katherine Culbert (DEM): 47.29%
- Hawk Dunlap (LIB): 3.20%
- Eddie Espinoza (GRN): 3.14%
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2:
- Jimmy Blacklock (REP): 48.27%
- DaSean Jones (DEM): 51.73%
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 4:
- John Devine (REP): 47.68%
- Christine Vinh Weems (DEM): 52.32%
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6:
- Jane Bland (REP): 46.40%
- Bonnie Lee Goldstein (DEM): 49.62%
- J. David Roberson (LIB): 3.99%
Presiding Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals:
- David J. Schenck (REP): 48.36%
- Holly Taylor (DEM): 51.64%
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 7:
- Gina Parker (REP): 48.77%
- Nancy Mulder (DEM): 51.23%
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 8:
- Lee Finley (REP): 49.38%
- Chika Anyian (DEM): 50.62%
State Representative, District 45:
- Tennyson G. Moreno (REP) 43.24%
- Erin Zweiner (DEM) 56.76%
Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 2:
- John Messinger (REP) 48.22%
- Maggie Ellis (DEM) 51.78%
District Judge, 483rd Judicial District:
- Tanner Neidhardt (REP) 47.44%
- Alicia Key (DEM) 52.56%
County:
Sheriff:
- Anthony Hipolito, Jr. (REP) 52.67%
- Alex Villalobos (DEM) 47.33%
Judge, County Court-at-Law Number 3:
- Robert E. Updegrove (REP) 47.95%
- Elaine S. Brown (DEM) 52.05%
District Clerk (unexpired term):
- Philip Muzzy (REP) 47.49%
- Amanda Calvert (DEM) 52.51%
Commissioner, Precinct 3:
- Morgan Hammer (REP) 52.79%
- Rebecca Minnick (DEM) 47.21%
Hays County Proposition A
The issuance of $439,634,000 of bonds for the construction, maintenance, and operation of macadamized, graveled, or paved roads or turnpikes, or in aid thereof; and the levying of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.
- For 55.76%
- Against 44.24%
City of San Marcos general election:
Mayor
- Jane Hughson 58.98%
- Juan Miguel Arredondo 41.02%
City Council, Place 5
- Roland Saucedo: 26.29%
- Atom Von Arndt: 17.04%
- Griffin Spell: 24.24%
- Lorenzo Gonzalez: 32.43%
City Council, Place 6
- Amanda Rodriguez: 64.19%
- Maraya Dunn: 35.81%
San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District Special Election
San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District, Proposition A
Ratifying the ad valorem tax rate of $1.015200 per $100 valuation in San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District for the current year, a rate that will result in an increase of 1.3% in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the district for the current year as compared to the preceding year, which is an additional $851,078.
- For: 58.07%
- Against: 41.93%