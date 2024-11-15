Official results: 2024 Hays County General Election

With 67.08% of registered voters participating, the official results of the 2024 general election in Hays County were certified on Nov. 12.

Federal:

U.S. President:

Donald J. Trump/JD Vance (REP): 46.44%

Kamala D. Harris/Tim Walz (DEM): 52.08%

Chase Oliver/Mike ter Maat (LIB): 0.78%

Jill Stein/Rudolph Ware (GRN): 0.59%

U.S. Senator:

Ted Cruz (REP): 43.35%

Colin Allred (DEM): 53.73%

Ted Brown (LIB): 2.89%

U.S. Representative, District 21:

Chip Roy (REP): 53.82%

Kristin Hook (DEM): 43.74%

Bob King (LIB): 2.44%

U.S. Representative, District 35:

Steven Wright (REP): 38.64%

Greg Casar (DEM): 61.36%

State:

Railroad Commissioner:

Christi Craddick (REP): 46.36%

Katherine Culbert (DEM): 47.29%65b z

Hawk Dunlap (LIB): 3.20%

Eddie Espinoza (GRN): 3.14%

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2:

Jimmy Blacklock (REP): 48.27%

DaSean Jones (DEM): 51.73%

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 4:

John Devine (REP): 47.68%

Christine Vinh Weems (DEM): 52.32%

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6:

Jane Bland (REP): 46.40%

Bonnie Lee Goldstein (DEM): 49.62%

J. David Roberson (LIB): 3.99%

Presiding Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals:

David J. Schenck (REP): 48.36%

Holly Taylor (DEM): 51.64%

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 7:

Gina Parker (REP): 48.77%

Nancy Mulder (DEM): 51.23%

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 8:

Lee Finley (REP): 49.38%

Chika Anyian (DEM): 50.62%

State Representative, District 45:

Tennyson G. Moreno (REP) 43.24%

Erin Zweiner (DEM) 56.76%

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 2:

John Messinger (REP) 48.22%

Maggie Ellis (DEM) 51.78%

District Judge, 483rd Judicial District:

Tanner Neidhardt (REP) 47.44%

Alicia Key (DEM) 52.56%

County:

Sheriff:

Anthony Hipolito, Jr. (REP) 52.67%

Alex Villalobos (DEM) 47.33%

Judge, County Court-at-Law Number 3:

Robert E. Updegrove (REP) 47.95%

Elaine S. Brown (DEM) 52.05%

District Clerk (unexpired term):

Philip Muzzy (REP) 47.49%

Amanda Calvert (DEM) 52.51%

Commissioner, Precinct 3:

Morgan Hammer (REP) 52.79%

Rebecca Minnick (DEM) 47.21%

Hays County Proposition A

The issuance of $439,634,000 of bonds for the construction, maintenance, and operation of macadamized, graveled, or paved roads or turnpikes, or in aid thereof; and the levying of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.

For 55.76%

Against 44.24%

City of San Marcos general election:

Mayor

Jane Hughson 58.98%

Juan Miguel Arredondo 41.02%

City Council, Place 5

Roland Saucedo: 26.29%

Atom Von Arndt: 17.04%

Griffin Spell: 24.24%

Lorenzo Gonzalez: 32.43%

City Council, Place 6

Amanda Rodriguez: 64.19%

Maraya Dunn: 35.81%

San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District Special Election

San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District, Proposition A

Ratifying the ad valorem tax rate of $1.015200 per $100 valuation in San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District for the current year, a rate that will result in an increase of 1.3% in maintenance and operations tax revenue for the district for the current year as compared to the preceding year, which is an additional $851,078.