87° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Hays County Commissioners Court approves fiscal year 2025 budget, raises property taxes

Jacquelyn Burrer, News Contributor
September 20, 2024
Kobe Arriaga

The Hays County Commissioners Court voted 5-0 on Sept. 17 to approve the budget for fiscal year 2025, with an increase in property taxes and a decrease in the overall budget amount.

The budget totaled nearly $356 million, consisting of approximately $224 million toward maintenance and operations funding and $88 million toward construction and infrastructure funds.

Additionally, the budget also directed $44 million toward debt funding as Hays County currently rests a total outstanding debt nearing $514 million, according to the Hays County Budget Office.

To help fund the budget, the court voted to raise the property tax rate to $0.35 cents per $100, which would increase the rate by 13.8% from its current rate of $0.3075 per $100.

“I simply cannot afford a raise in taxes,” resident James Reveley wrote in a public comment. “I have been living in my home for nearly 20 years and work in Hays County as a teacher. I will be forced out of my home soon with this along with other insurance and current cost of living expenses. Please do not do this.”

In fiscal year 2024, nearly 56% of the Hays County budget revenue was generated from property taxes.

Numerous residents spoke during the public comment section of the meeting to object the increase in property taxes, with many arguing the property taxes in Hays County are already high enough to fund the county budget.

“Hays County is listed as the first or second fastest-growing county in Texas,” resident Mark Bennett said. “This means Hays County is rapidly adding new residents to share the tax burden, but the court still is outspending the increased revenue.”

Vickie Dorsett, Hays County budget officer, said the increase is to keep up with the demands of the economic and population growth in Hays County. According to the court’s agenda, the increased revenue from property taxes will be devoted towards numerous county resources and goals, including paying off county debt, law enforcement resources and transportation and road improvements.

“The citizens of Hays County are tapped out,” resident Dan Lyon said. “Recently at the local H-E-B, a small Haas avocado was 98 cents. Inflation has gone through the roof, and y’all want to go up on taxes.

The court also voted 5-0 to approve all changes to Hays County elected officials’ salaries but pulled back on additional proposed changes to salaries.

“Regardless of party, the fact is you ran for office knowing what you were getting paid,” Commissioner Walt Smith said. “You shouldn’t have an expectation that you’re going to get a pay increase once you take the job. You can live [at that salary] for four years.”

Commissioner Lon Shell said he wants to stick to adjusting elected officials’ salaries based on market average changes rather than through grievances brought to the court.

“With the tax rate that this court has proposed to adopt, which is higher than the tax rate we had…that is going to result in a tax increase, not just a tax rate increase, to most taxpayers that pay county taxes,” Shell said. “I’m not really willing to consider any additional funds than what we’ve currently allocated.”

The court also recognized September as Hunger Action Month and Deaf Awareness Month to draw awareness to fighting food insecurity as well as providing resources and support to the Deaf community.

“The support of the community is the lifeblood of the foodbank,” Lisa Young, executive director of the Hays County Food Bank Executive Director, said. “You’ve heard the numbers, [and] we take that responsibility very seriously.”

The Hays County Commissioners Court convenes at 9 a.m. on select Tuesdays. For more information, visit the court’s website.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in commissioners_court
commissioner's court city council
Hays County Commissioners Court approves road bond for November ballot
commissioner's court city council 4
Commissioners Court recognizes PEC student winners, adopts plans for general elections
commissioner's court city council 2
Commissioners Court recognizes Pretrial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week, recognizes Tom Green Elementary
A file photo of the Hays County Historic Courthouse.&#160;
Commissioners Court renews contract with APA!, proclaims Parks and Recreation Month
commissioner's court city council
Commissioners Court recognizes Pride Month, commemorates local army private
commissioners court city council 6
Commissioners Court adopts Month Long Celebration of Juneteenth, recognizes Hays County Historical Commission
More in hays-county
Texas State junior accounting major Sebastian Perez Diaz registers to vote during the Hispanic-Serving Institution Community Day event, Monday, Sept. 10, 2024 in LBJ Ballroom.
Voter registration efforts increase before elections
Residents to vote on Hays County road bond at November general election
Residents to vote on Hays County road bond at November general election
uStarlogo
Grand jury clears SMPD officer in shooting of homeless man
San Marcos sees COVID-19 uptick this summer
San Marcos sees COVID-19 uptick this summer
Hays County sees rise in West Nile Virus
Hays County sees rise in West Nile Virus
Hays County District Attorney's Office announces pre-trial diversion program
Hays County District Attorney's Office announces pre-trial diversion program
More in in-brief
Elise Dalton, Texas State senior Ethan Dalton’s sister, gives a speech during her brother’s memorial service Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, outside LBJ Student Center.
Community honors TXST student after his death
Unit 6115 is sealed off with caution tape after a fire in a vacant apartment at The Cottages at San Marcos on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024.
San Marcos officers investigate student apartment fire
San Marcos Police Chief Stan Standridge answers questions from the press about body camera footage in Malachi Williams' shooting on Aug. 8, 2024 at SMPD in San Marcos.
San Marcos police reveal footage of Malachi Williams' death
University Star logo
Texas State to open Mexico satellite campus
University Star logo
Residents can shop tax free this weekend
University Star logo
SMPD discusses death of Leander man
Donate to The University Star