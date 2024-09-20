Hays County Commissioners Court approves fiscal year 2025 budget, raises property taxes

The Hays County Commissioners Court voted 5-0 on Sept. 17 to approve the budget for fiscal year 2025, with an increase in property taxes and a decrease in the overall budget amount.

The budget totaled nearly $356 million, consisting of approximately $224 million toward maintenance and operations funding and $88 million toward construction and infrastructure funds.

Additionally, the budget also directed $44 million toward debt funding as Hays County currently rests a total outstanding debt nearing $514 million, according to the Hays County Budget Office.

To help fund the budget, the court voted to raise the property tax rate to $0.35 cents per $100, which would increase the rate by 13.8% from its current rate of $0.3075 per $100.

“I simply cannot afford a raise in taxes,” resident James Reveley wrote in a public comment. “I have been living in my home for nearly 20 years and work in Hays County as a teacher. I will be forced out of my home soon with this along with other insurance and current cost of living expenses. Please do not do this.”

In fiscal year 2024, nearly 56% of the Hays County budget revenue was generated from property taxes.

Numerous residents spoke during the public comment section of the meeting to object the increase in property taxes, with many arguing the property taxes in Hays County are already high enough to fund the county budget.

“Hays County is listed as the first or second fastest-growing county in Texas,” resident Mark Bennett said. “This means Hays County is rapidly adding new residents to share the tax burden, but the court still is outspending the increased revenue.”

Vickie Dorsett, Hays County budget officer, said the increase is to keep up with the demands of the economic and population growth in Hays County. According to the court’s agenda, the increased revenue from property taxes will be devoted towards numerous county resources and goals, including paying off county debt, law enforcement resources and transportation and road improvements.

“The citizens of Hays County are tapped out,” resident Dan Lyon said. “Recently at the local H-E-B, a small Haas avocado was 98 cents. Inflation has gone through the roof, and y’all want to go up on taxes.

The court also voted 5-0 to approve all changes to Hays County elected officials’ salaries but pulled back on additional proposed changes to salaries.

“Regardless of party, the fact is you ran for office knowing what you were getting paid,” Commissioner Walt Smith said. “You shouldn’t have an expectation that you’re going to get a pay increase once you take the job. You can live [at that salary] for four years.”

Commissioner Lon Shell said he wants to stick to adjusting elected officials’ salaries based on market average changes rather than through grievances brought to the court.

“With the tax rate that this court has proposed to adopt, which is higher than the tax rate we had…that is going to result in a tax increase, not just a tax rate increase, to most taxpayers that pay county taxes,” Shell said. “I’m not really willing to consider any additional funds than what we’ve currently allocated.”

The court also recognized September as Hunger Action Month and Deaf Awareness Month to draw awareness to fighting food insecurity as well as providing resources and support to the Deaf community.

“The support of the community is the lifeblood of the foodbank,” Lisa Young, executive director of the Hays County Food Bank Executive Director, said. “You’ve heard the numbers, [and] we take that responsibility very seriously.”

The Hays County Commissioners Court convenes at 9 a.m. on select Tuesdays. For more information, visit the court’s website.