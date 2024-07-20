97° San Marcos
Texas State alumna Anicka Newell to compete in third Olympics

Jacob De Luna, Sports Reporter
July 20, 2024
Former+Texas+State+pole+vaulter+Anicka+Newell+poses+for+a+photo+after+her+performance+in+the+womens+pole+vault+event+at+the+Michael+Johnson+Dr.+Pepper+Classic%2C+Saturday%2C+April+21%2C+2012%2C+at+the+Hart-Patterson+Track+Complex+in+Waco%2C+Texas.+
Photo Courtesy of Texas State Athletics
Former Texas State pole vaulter Anicka Newell poses for a photo after her performance in the women’s pole vault event at the Michael Johnson Dr. Pepper Classic, Saturday, April 21, 2012, at the Hart-Patterson Track Complex in Waco, Texas.

Previously a member of the Texas State track and field team from 2012-15, pole vaulter Anicka Newell will be competing in the upcoming Paris Olympic Games for Canada. These games mark Newell’s third consecutive Olympics.

Despite being born in Denton, Texas, Newell qualifies to compete as a Canadian athlete due to her dual citizenship with Canada and the U.S.

According to Newell, there is no better experience in the world of sports than competing at the Olympics.

“The Olympic experience as a whole is very surreal,” Newell said. “Having the uniform with your flag and country across your chest is such a huge deal, I still do not have words for it.”

Newell said that having athletes from the Texas State track and field program at the Olympics gives the school a big stage to showcase the talent it can produce.

 

Former Texas State pole vaulter Anicka Newell competes in the women’s pole vault event during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Thursday, August 5, 2021, at National Stadium in Tokyo. (Photo Courtesy of Anicka Newell)

“The Olympics is the pinnacle of every sport in my opinion,” Newell said. “Every athlete wants to be there at some point. Texas State has some great rounded-out athletes and now they get to say they have a great track program and a few Olympians.”

Newell gave credit to her former college Texas State for her development as an athlete.

“I wouldn’t be where I am at today without having gone to Texas State to compete and going through their program with the coaches I had,” Newell said.

Newell has competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics2020 Tokyo Olympics and will now take part in her final Olympic competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Anicka Newell will be representing Texas State along with current sophomore sprinter Taejha Badal who will run in the women’s 4×100 relay event for Trinidad and Tobago.

Newell will be competing in the pole vault event on August 5 at the Stade de France in Paris.

Donate to The University Star