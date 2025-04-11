One09West
69° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Two Texas State students face change in immigration status amid ongoing revocations

Ryan Claycamp, Assistant News Editor
April 11, 2025
Star file photo

Two Texas State students had their immigration statuses changed amid ongoing changes and revocations of international students across Texas.

On April 11, Jayme Blaschke, a university spokesperson, confirmed in an email to The Star that two students were notified that there was a change in their immigration status and Student Exchange and Visitor Information System (SEVIS) status.

“To protect student privacy, we are not sharing individual details,” Blaschke wrote in his email. “However, we are assisting the affected students by connecting them with appropriate resources. TXST is committed to supporting our international students by connecting them with appropriate resources.”

Since April 9, at least 122 international students across the state have been removed from SEVIS, the federal system that manages international students. Other universities impacted include The University of North Texas, who had 27 students impacted, UT Arlington with 27 students impacted and other schools across most university systems in Texas.

For more information on SEVIS, visit https://www.ice.gov/sevis

This is a developing story. The University Star will provide updates as they become available. 

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in breaking
Individuals march to the JC Kellam building, Thursday, April 3, 2025 at Texas State. Students rallied for a safer campus for international students and marched to JC Kellam to call on President Kelly Damphousse to make Texas State a sanctuary campus.
Students call for administration to make TXST a sanctuary campus
Texas State maintenance workers clean graffiti off of Old Main, Thursday, March 20, 2025 at Texas State.
TXST investigates vandalism on campus
University Star logo
Ongoing power outage leaves some San Marcos residents without electricity
University Star logo
Deceased bird tests positive for bird flu in Hays County
Texas State&#8217;s Clery Act Annual Security and Fire Safety Report for 2020 revealed an increase in reported rapes and burglaries on campus in 2019. The new report comes after a controversy involving the university's instances of misreported crime data, which stretched as far back as 2014.
Man banned from campus following threats
logo
Texas State outlines protocols for immigration
More in features
Texas State pitcher Alex Valentin (7) gesturing to his chest after closing a victory against No. 5 UT-Austin, Tuesday, April 1st, 2025 at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
Texas State baseball is back at home to face No. 23 Southern Miss
Cowlick Curtis, an Alaskan Husky mix, takes a dip in the water while he waits at the shelter for his forever home, Monday, April 7, 2024, San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter.
Dog’s Day Out expands opportunities with new initiatives
NIH terminates TXST biomedical research programs
NIH terminates TXST biomedical research programs
Hays County Government Center sits at 712 S. Stagecoach Trail, Monday, April 7, 2025 in San Marcos.
SMPD, Hays County cannot account for missing evidence
Texas State sophomore infielder Kate Bubela (24) batting against UTSA, Wednesday, March 27th, 2025 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
No. 1 Texas run rules Bobcats in Austin
City council to vote on new student housing complex
City council to vote on new student housing complex
More in News
County terminates contract with Austin Pets Alive! for pet resource center
County terminates contract with Austin Pets Alive! for pet resource center
Animal science freshman Avery Donnelly holds Pumpkin while sitting on her bed, Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at Elena Zamora O'Shea Hall. Avery registered Pumpkin as an ESA through ODS.
Lawsuit targets disability protections, TXST service animals remain unchanged
Chapo (Left) plays with Molly (Right), Sunday, April 6, 2025, at the San Marcos Dog Park.
Ruff spot for city hall?
University Star logo
TXST responds to backlash on Bobcat Shuttles transporting individuals to anti-Trump protest
Screenshot of email from Hays County Sheriff Lt. Clint Pulpan to The University Star on Feb. 3.
40 people arrested in multi-agency raid in Dripping Springs
Mike Posner
Mike Posner, ACRAZE and more to headline River Fest 2025
Donate to The University Star