Two Texas State students face change in immigration status amid ongoing revocations

Two Texas State students had their immigration statuses changed amid ongoing changes and revocations of international students across Texas.

On April 11, Jayme Blaschke, a university spokesperson, confirmed in an email to The Star that two students were notified that there was a change in their immigration status and Student Exchange and Visitor Information System (SEVIS) status.

“To protect student privacy, we are not sharing individual details,” Blaschke wrote in his email. “However, we are assisting the affected students by connecting them with appropriate resources. TXST is committed to supporting our international students by connecting them with appropriate resources.”

Since April 9, at least 122 international students across the state have been removed from SEVIS, the federal system that manages international students. Other universities impacted include The University of North Texas, who had 27 students impacted, UT Arlington with 27 students impacted and other schools across most university systems in Texas.

For more information on SEVIS, visit https://www.ice.gov/sevis.

This is a developing story. The University Star will provide updates as they become available.