Bobcats football set to host annual spring game

Jacob De Luna, Assistant Sports Editor
April 12, 2025
Mandalyn Lewallen
Texas State football coach GJ Kinne walks back to the sidelines after a timeout during the game against Sam Houston State, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Coming off an 8-5 season and a second place finish in the Sun Belt West Division in 2024, head coach G.J. Kinne and Texas State will host their spring football game on April 12 at 12 p.m. inside UFCU Stadium.

Spring practices began on March 18 and will come to a halt on April 11. A total of 14 practices will have been conducted leading up to the game.

Several productive players from last season’s roster have either entered the 2025 NFL Draft or hit the transfer portal, leaving many questions about what players will fill those roles.

The Texas State Bobcats also have changes within the coaching staff, as Landon Keopple will be the new offensive coordinator for the maroon and gold. Keopple has been a key part of Kinne’s staff dating back to their time at Hawaii in 2020.

The 2025-2026 season will mark Kinne’s third season at Texas State. He led Texas State to their first ever bowl win in 2023 and another in 2024.

Spring football game admissions are free and will be available to the public. Postgame autographs, merchandise and football schedule posters will all be available.

