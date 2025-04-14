Texas State makes a splash at River Fest ’25

“I’ve done thousands of shows over the past 10 years,” said Mike Posner, looking out over the crowd gathered at Sewell Park. “And I truly believe they were all for this moment. Right now.”

Moments like these defined River Fest 2025, an evening of music, mud and motion at Texas State’s beloved Sewell Park. The festival brought out thousands of students for a day by the San Marcos River, filled with live performances, food trucks, floating crowds and sun-drenched activities spread across the park.

Airbrush tattoos buzzed beside booths selling thrifted tees, bags and refreshments. Students lounged on blankets across the lawn, floated in kayaks and waded knee-deep in the San Marcos River while DJs spun remixes on the stage.

Somewhere between the euro bungee, the caricature station and the lines for tacos, River Fest created an atmosphere that felt less like a concert and more like a campus-wide block party.

“I love being out in the sun, and I got to get in for free,” said Cayden Potter, a first-year transfer student volunteering at the event. “I really think this is cool.”

For many, the riverside setting added to the experience. “There were people swimming and people in kayaks watching it,” said Nora Parkhurst, a junior attending her first River Fest. “Honestly, I thought having it by the river made it more fun.”

Beyond the crowd, local vendors added another layer to the event. From student organizations fundraising for philanthropy to small business owners selling handmade goods, the park transformed into a temporary marketplace.

“We definitely felt the love,” said Cooper Philpot, owner of @Thriftedfuego on Instagram, one of the many small businesses set up at the fest. “The Texas State crowd was definitely there to have a good time and meet new people while enjoying a little time away from school. When Mike Posner came on, you could see the swarm of people working their way to the stage.”

Delta Gamma, one of the sororities tabling during the fest, turned their booth into a pop-up drink stand, donating all proceeds to their national philanthropy.

“Delta Gamma is raising money for our philanthropy week. Riverfest lands right in the middle of it, so we reached out to get a spot,” Kelly Tran, member of Delta Gamma said. “I think a lot of the students here at Texas State are very, great and giving, so we’ve just been explaining that all proceeds will go to our philanthropy.”

As the sun began to set, the crowd grew near the stage, buzzing with anticipation for the upcoming performers. By the time Staten Island based DJ, ACRAZE dropped his remix of “Do It To It,” students had filled the lawn, the river, and every stretch of shade left in the park.

“The vibes are incredible,” ACRAZE said “I’m looking at a river. I’m looking at a school. What? This is crazy.” He’s performed at over a dozen universities, but gave Texas State’s crowd “about an 8 out of 10.” Not bad for “fresh meat,” he joked.

The night reached its peak with Mike Posner, whose mix of hits like “Cooler Than Me” and “I Took a Pill in Ibiza” alongside acoustic ballads brought the crowd together. With arms around shoulders, phones swaying in the dark, the crowd sang away his set with a cover of ‘Lean on Me.’ With the lights of campus glowing across the water, it felt less like a festival and more like a moment.

As the final notes of the evening faded and students began to disperse, President Kelly Damphousse stood among the crowd, sharing in the communal joy of the festival.

Reflecting on the event, he remarked, “The kids are really liking it. Everyone is really happy, which is really good. I think it’s such a fun concert and gives people the chance to relax a little bit, have some fun before finals week, and what a great setting for it too.”

Damphousse has been a strong advocate for student-led initiatives. He recalled the revival of River Fest, stating, “Last year was the first time we did it in a long time. So they came and said, ‘Can we do it again?’ And I said, ‘Yeah.’”

With the sun setting over Sewell Park and the echoes of music still lingering, River Fest 2025 concluded not just as a day of entertainment but as a testament to the vibrant community spirit that defines Texas State University.

Hope Jimenez contributed quotes to this article.