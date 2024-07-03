97° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Trending Stories
1
Illustration by Delaney Compean

Netflix's new "household" rules are unreasonable

2
Hays County inmate speaks out on poor medical conditions

Hays County inmate speaks out on poor medical conditions

3
San Marcos welcomes first micro-home rental community

San Marcos welcomes first micro-home rental community

4
TXST fraternities are working toward better reputation, unregistered frats are not helping

TXST fraternities are working toward better reputation, unregistered frats are not helping

5
Presidential candidates refuse TXST debate

Presidential candidates refuse TXST debate

6
uStarlogo

Only black people are allowed to say the N-Word

7
San Marcos implements changes for July 4 weekend

San Marcos implements changes for July 4 weekend

8
Texas State offers The Problem of Palestine class

Texas State offers The "Problem" of Palestine class

9
University Star logo

Hays County Primary Runoff Election results

10
Hays County judge hears plea to dismiss Attorney General marijuana suit

Hays County judge hears plea to dismiss Attorney General marijuana suit

SUBMIT NEWS

If you're interested in submitting News, click here.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tik Tok
@theuniversitystarApril In Review with The University Star #txstate #universitystar #studentmedia #txstateuniversity #texasstateuniversity #news #texas♬ Breaking News Background Music (Basic A)(1001538) – LEOPARD

Commissioners Court renews contract with APA!, proclaims Parks and Recreation Month

Jamie Moore, News Contributor
July 3, 2024
A+file+photo+of+the+Hays+County+Historic+Courthouse.%26%23160%3B
Star file photo

During its July 2 meeting, the Hays County Commissioners Court extended its Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) to continue their work at the Hays County Pet Resource Center.

APA! signed a one-year agreement with Hays County in April 2023 to manage the development of Hays County Pet Resource Center and extended the agreement to June 30, 2024. With this contract award, APA! will be able to continue its work with Hays County as their old contract’s due date was approaching.

According to a press release sent from the Office of Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra, the continued collaboration between Hays County and APA! will increase access to resources for pet owners and allow the county to focus efforts to improve fostering and adoptions numbers.

“This community loves all too much what’s going on, what we are doing and what we lead the charge with and who we used to help us get here,” Judge Ruben Becerra said. “There’s no way we won’t get exactly what we are asking for, so I’m very optimistic.”

In May, APA! helped San Marcos Regional Shelter throw a “It’s Gonna Be May Austin-Area Adoption Event” allowing $10 adoptions for all ready-to-go cats and dogs and free adoptions for dogs at the shelter for more than 190 days.

Since APA! has partnered with Hays County, they have engaged over 2500 Hays County citizens in community events, according to Becerra’s press release.

Along with this, the Hays County Pet Resource Center has provided support to over 500 pets and owners with Hays County Positive Alternatives to Shelter Surrender, the virtual resource center that helps animals get rehomed rather than surrendered to a shelter.

Judge Becerra said that APA! has already had a positive impact on Hays County.

“Keep up the good work,” Becerra said. “Keep leading the charge because you are beacons of hope for all of our loved ones.”

The Hays County Commissioners Court also proclaimed July 2024 Parks and Recreation month.

According to the proclamation, parks and recreation not only positively impacts mental health by increasing cognitive performance and well-being, but also increases a community’s economic prosperity through increased property values, expansion of the local tax base, and increased tourism.

Commissioner Lon Shell said though the San Marcos Parks and Recreation team is small, they do a lot of work for the community.

“They take ownership and pride in the parks they run and the people they represent,” Shell said. “I have experienced it many times myself. I am always proud when I go to one of the parks and see the staff interacting with the public, especially the younger public.”

According to San Marcos’ Parks and Recreation website, San Marcos has 28 parks consisting of over 450 acres of parkland and seven unique natural areas consisting of over 2,100 acres of greenspace and almost 40 miles of trails.

The Hays County Commissioners Court 9 a.m on select Tuesdays each month. For more information, visit its website.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in commissioners_court
commissioners court city council
Commissioners Court recognizes Pride Month, commemorates local army private
commissioners court city council 6
Commissioners Court adopts Month Long Celebration of Juneteenth, recognizes Hays County Historical Commission
commissioners court city council 6
Commissioners Court proclaims Safe Boating Week, executes contract amendment for cemetery
commissioners court city council
Commissioners Court recognizes Air Quality Awareness Week, proclaims Mental Health Awareness Month
commissioners court city council 4
Commissioners Court receives presentation on homelessness in Hays County, proclaims Animal Cruelty Month
commissioners court city council 6
Commissioners Court approves BTX Small Business Market, hears appeals on Jailbase Competency restoration
More in hays-county
Hays County judge hears plea to dismiss Attorney General marijuana suit
Hays County judge hears plea to dismiss Attorney General marijuana suit
University Star logo
Case dismissed against Isaiah Garcia
Hays County continues recovery after May storm
Hays County continues recovery after May storm
Hays County inmate speaks out on poor medical conditions
Hays County inmate speaks out on poor medical conditions
University Star logo
Hays County Primary Runoff Election results
uStarlogo
Man sentenced after hitting SMPD officer with SUV
More in in-brief
San Marcos implements changes for July 4 weekend
San Marcos implements changes for July 4 weekend
University Star logo
TXST released from presidential debate host contract
San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson, Representative Greg Casar and Texas State President Kelly Damphousse speak in front of a crowd Tuesday, June 18 at Spring Lake.
Meadows Center receives grant for AI development
TXST may no longer host presidential debate
TXST may no longer host presidential debate
logo
Biden withdraws from fall debates including TXST date
A downed oak tree lays over one of the sand volleyball courts, Friday, May 10, 2024, at Sewell Park.
TXST, San Marcos undergoes severe weather damages



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star