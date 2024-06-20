Case dismissed against Isaiah Garcia

On June 20, Hays County Criminal District Attorney Kelly Higgins said the District Attorney Office dismissed the indictment against former Hays County Corrections Officer Isaiah Garcia for a third-degree felony offense of deadly conduct against Hays County Jail pretrial inmate Joshua Wright.

On Dec. 12, 2022, Garcia shot Wright in the back six times in the emergency room of Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle. Wright had been taken to the hospital for an undisclosed medical emergency and attempted to escape through the public exit, according to Higgins’ press release. While attempting to escape, Garcia shot and killed him.

In April 2023, Garcia was booked in Comal County Jail and his case was launched into an investigation by a Hays County Grand Jury. According to Higgins’ press release, the jury considered possible charges of murder and manslaughter but after hearing the evidence, they dismissed those charges. However, the jury returned an indictment charging Garcia with a third-degree felony offense of deadly conduct for shooting at Wright when multiple patients were present.

According to Higgins’ press release, the State of Texas and the court decided to dismiss the deadly conduct indictment against Garcia on June 20.

Higgins said in the press release the interests of the community, the wishes of the family of the victim, public safety and fundamental fairness were all factors that lead to the dismissal of the case.

“This case was dismissed at the request of the Wright family,” Higgins said in his June 20 press release. “They communicated their wishes to have the case dismissed after consulting with their legal representatives. After subsequently viewing the body cam footage of the shooting, the family persisted in requesting the dismissal. The reasons offered by the family for their request were carefully considered and, ultimately, found to be persuasive. We have chosen to respect the family’s decision and offer no additional discussion of those reasons.”

According to the press release, prior to the dismissal, Garcia agreed to permanently surrender his corrections officer license and agreed to not seek any license or certification in the future to work as a peace officer, corrections officer or armed security guard.