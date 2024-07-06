Hays County prepares for Hurricane Beryl

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced Hays County is part of the state’s Hurricane Beryl Disaster Declaration on Friday.

“Texans need to take heed, watch their local officials, and prepare today and tomorrow before the storm makes landfall early Monday morning,” Patrick said in the press release.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the tropical storm is predicted to strengthen as it travels northwest across the Gulf of Mexico. It will then turn northward, reaching the mid-Texas coast as a Category 1 hurricane by Monday.

However, according to a post on X from the National Weather Service (NWS) Austin/San Antonio, San Marcos will see 1.5 to 3 inches of rain.

Updated rainfall forecast associated with Beryl. Heaviest amounts are forecast east of I-35/I-37. Fluctuations (lower or higher) to the rainfall forecast are still possible. A Flood Watch has been issued for Sunday night-Tuesday morning across far eastern portions of the area. pic.twitter.com/EZ0oWSqoXa — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) July 6, 2024

“We feel optimistic that the brunt of the bad weather will miss us, but remain cautious and ready,” Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra wrote in a statement to The University Star.

For more information on hurricane preparation visit the Texas Hurricane Center website.