93° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Trending Stories
1
San Marcos implements changes for July 4 weekend

San Marcos implements changes for July 4 weekend

2
Illustration by Delaney Compean

Netflix's new "household" rules are unreasonable

3
Hays County inmate speaks out on poor medical conditions

Hays County inmate speaks out on poor medical conditions

4
San Marcos welcomes first micro-home rental community

San Marcos welcomes first micro-home rental community

5
TXST fraternities are working toward better reputation, unregistered frats are not helping

TXST fraternities are working toward better reputation, unregistered frats are not helping

6
Presidential candidates refuse TXST debate

Presidential candidates refuse TXST debate

7
uStarlogo

Only black people are allowed to say the N-Word

8
Texas State offers The Problem of Palestine class

Texas State offers The "Problem" of Palestine class

9
Hays County judge hears plea to dismiss Attorney General marijuana suit

Hays County judge hears plea to dismiss Attorney General marijuana suit

10
Mathematics education doctorate student Stephanie Tarigan (center) works with Miller Middle School students, Thursday, June 13, 2024, at Texas Mathworks Honors Summer Math Camp.

International students' experiences with Texas State resources

SUBMIT NEWS

If you're interested in submitting News, click here.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tik Tok
@theuniversitystarApril In Review with The University Star #txstate #universitystar #studentmedia #txstateuniversity #texasstateuniversity #news #texas♬ Breaking News Background Music (Basic A)(1001538) – LEOPARD

Arnold and Smith Halls close, potentially face demolition

Lucciana Choueiry, News Editor
July 9, 2024
Arnold+and+Smith+Halls+close%2C+potentially+face+demolition
Melanie Camara

Editor’s Note: the former Smith Hall Resident Assistant quoted in the story has requested to stay anonymous as they plan to still work for the Department of Housing and Residential Life and do not want to risk losing their job.

Arnold Hall and Smith Hall, two resident halls that have housed Bobcats since the 1960s, sit in the outskirts of the LBJ Student Center. Now, their storied histories will come to a close as the Department of Housing Residential Life (DHRL) have shut them down.

Beginning fall 2024, Arnold and Smith Halls will no longer house freshmen. The reason for the closures is rooted in preserving “the university’s flexibility moving forward,” according to Executive Director of DHRL Bill Mattera in a written interview with The University Star.

“TXST is carefully considering its next steps related to housing growth. With the opening of Alamito and Cibolo Halls this fall, we have made the decision to assign no residents to Arnold or Smith Halls for the fall 2024 semester,” Mattera wrote.

Mattera said Alamito and Cibolo Halls, otherwise known as Hilltop Housing, will bring sufficient housing in the fall for all first-year students to live on campus.

In previous years, such as the 2022-23 school year, overpopulation took over Texas State’s resident halls forcing freshmen to live in hotels around San Marcos. However, Alamito and Cibolo are expected to bring in 1,006 new beds and close the on-campus housing gap. Arnold and Smith brought in a collective 273 beds.

“The Hilltop Project has included a second phase of housing to be placed on the site of Arnold and Smith Halls since it was adopted years ago,” Mattera wrote.

Due to the second phase of the Hilltop Housing project, Mattera said DHRL is considering demolishing Arnold Hall and Smith Hall.

But for one former Resident Assistant (RA) at Smith Hall, news of the dorms’ impending demolition came as a shock. He said the RAs were initially told they had another year at the dorms before demolition.

It wasn’t until May 8 when another RA put in maintenance requests and received a response from maintenance saying “these items will go down with the ship,” they realized spring 2024 was the last semester for the resident halls. On May 9, DHRL staff gathered the RAs for an in-person meeting and told them then, according to Mattera.

“There were 12 returning RAs who were reassigned to those dorms [for fall 2024] in February, so when we found out everyone was confused and freaking out,” the RA said. “It felt like they wouldn’t have told us if we didn’t find out.”

The 12 RAs have now been reassigned to new dorms for the 2024-25 school year, the RA said.

Resident Director (RD) of Arnold and Smith Halls Dominique Peel, who falls under the scope of full-time staff, said his director and supervisor told him of the dorms shutting down in a May 8 meeting. He was told he would be reassigned to a new resident hall.

“It’s pretty sad because I planned on coming back at that time for another year, and the burden is having to move out of my apartment because I live here,” Peel said.

Peel also said DHRL told him the reason for the closures was that Texas State would save $40 million in construction costs and “things of that nature.”

“I was told the university was saving money and it would just be easier to knock the building down since it had some structural damage to it already,” Peel said.

Now, Peel has decided to leave Texas State and his job as an RD.

Mattera said Arnold Hall was constructed and opened on Russell Circle in 1962, and Smith Hall was constructed and opened also on Russell Circle in 1958, making it currently the oldest resident hall on campus.

Gaspar Apolinar, a music performance sophomore, lived in Smith Hall during the 2023-24 school year. He said it doesn’t come as a shock that Smith is the oldest resident hall as that was sometimes reflected in the conditions.

“We had no water for a week. We had a water fountain in the lobby that would break constantly. Washing machines would go out of order,” Apolinar said. “I remember hearing maintenance people complain about having to repair something at Smith all the time.”

As staff cleaned and closed up Arnold and Smith Halls for the final time in May, the RA said it was sad to let go of the community they built there.

“It wasn’t about how beautiful the dorms are, it was about the community and the staff members, and all of the returners were really excited to work with each other again,” the RA said.

For more information on Texas State housing options, visit DHRL’s website.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
The Texas GOP is too far right for San Marcos
The Texas GOP is too far right for San Marcos
Senior linebacker Brian Holloway celebrates with the turnover chain after a pick-six in his final game versus Rice during the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game, Tuesday, dec. 26, 2023, in Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.
Bobcat football fills roster gaps for 2024-25 season
Texas State sophomore thrower Elisabeth Runarsdotir signs her name on the championship board after winning the women’s hammer throw event at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, Thursday, June 6, 2024, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
Runarsdottir cements historic 2024 campaign
He was an icon: San Marcos remembers local bird
"He was an icon": San Marcos remembers local bird
University Star logo
Hays County prepares for Hurricane Beryl
Texas State third baseman Justin McDonald prepares to bat against the Texas A&M club baseball team on April 6, 2024, in College Station, Texas.
Texas State club baseball three-in-one player adds All-American to resume
More in News
A file photo of the Hays County Historic Courthouse. 
Commissioners Court renews contract with APA!, proclaims Parks and Recreation Month
Texas State introduces Global Security Studies major
Texas State introduces Global Security Studies major
San Marcos implements changes for July 4 weekend
San Marcos implements changes for July 4 weekend
Hays County judge hears plea to dismiss Attorney General marijuana suit
Hays County judge hears plea to dismiss Attorney General marijuana suit
University Star logo
TXST released from presidential debate host contract
San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson, Representative Greg Casar and Texas State President Kelly Damphousse speak in front of a crowd Tuesday, June 18 at Spring Lake.
Meadows Center receives grant for AI development
More in university
Texas State offers The Problem of Palestine class
Texas State offers The "Problem" of Palestine class
New program helps students with academic life
New program helps students with academic life
Presidential candidates refuse TXST debate
Presidential candidates refuse TXST debate
TXST veteran programs bring student success
TXST veteran programs bring student success
Bobcats Give Back volunteers unload donations at drive-thru collection on Monday, May 6, 2024 at UFCU Stadium.
Bobcats Give Back: Freshmen donate unwanted items
TXST plans to implement executive order on antisemitism
TXST plans to implement executive order on antisemitism



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star