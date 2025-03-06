48° San Marcos
Texas State pushes for R1 status by 2027

Arabella Dichristina, News Contributor
March 6, 2025
Diego Medel
An inverted microscope sits on a table in an empty laboratory at Star One on Wednesday, Feb. 26. Star One is Texas State’s first technology incubator dedicated to research efforts.

Texas State reached two R1 research milestones in 2024 and now must sustain them through 2027 to achieve top-tier status. 

According to the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, reaching R1 research institution status classifies an institution as having high research activity. To achieve this status, a university must spend at least $50 million annually on research and graduate at least 70 doctoral students per year for three consecutive years.  

According to Vice President for Research Shreekanth Mandayam, Texas State has spent $165 million in research expenditures and awarded 71 doctoral degrees in fiscal year 2024 . Texas State began its “Run to R1”  in 2023. 

“[The research funds are spent on students] to provide them with scholarships and assistantships, the ability to travel to conferences, and be more skilled and adapt to compete in the workforce,” Mandayam said. 

Mandayam said the $165 million funding for research came from a combination of federal agencies, state agencies and private industries. 

There are currently 16 universities in Texas that have reached R1 status, according to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB).  Texas State is currently classified as an R2 research institution, which requires a minimum annual research expenditure of $20 million and the graduation of at least 20 doctoral students per year. 

“Industries from all over the world are coming to Central Texas and they are looking for interns,” Mandayam said. “Over 90% of students remain in Central Texas, and [with R1 status] we are providing opportunities for them to get jobs and remain right here.”  

Texas State applied for 11 new PhD programs in spring 2024 with THECB; nine were approved.  

According to Mandayam, Texas State is investing $50 million into the new PhD programs to support the program launch and student growth. The new programs will start in either fall 2025 or spring 2026.
 

Mandayam said as Texas State grows, it will focus on research opportunities in areas such as water, semiconductor chips, AI and digital and applied humanities. 

Another key component of the Run to R1 initiative is the Science, Technology and Advanced Research (STAR) Park, where private companies collaborate with faculty and students. Established in 2013, STAR Park has supported a range of projects, from fire-retardant battery components to aquatic solutions. Currently, 11 companies are engaged in research and development within the park. 

Mandayam said STAR Park is still in its early stages, with plans to grow as Texas State reaches R1 status and goals to give more research opportunities to Texas State students.  

According to the Executive Director for STAR Park Harold Strong, the basic criteria for a company to work in STAR Park is to commit to working with Texas State through shared research with the university and hire students to be a part of their company, one of those companies is CleverArium. 

Strong said STAR Park’s growth is closely tied to Texas State’s pursuit of R1 status, noting that as more Ph.D. students join the university, STAR Park’s expansion opportunities increase. 

Reaching R1 status would open more access to federal and state funding, Mandayam said. 

“Students have to compete with students from across the country to get jobs. Now [with R1 status] they will be able to, because [Texas State] created these opportunities for them in research and education so they can be competitive and successful,” Mandayam said.  

Mandayam said Texas State reaching R1 status boosts the local economy and increases retention by attracting new companies with jobs for Texas State students in the Central Texas area. 

“[Run to R1] isn’t a race Texas State reaches; it is a situation that the university maintains and continues to grow. R1 is just one of the milestones,” Strong said. 

