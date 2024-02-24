79° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State freshman pitcher Madison Azua (22) throws a fast pitch, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats continue winning streak in Sun Devil Classic
February 24, 2024
Mechanical engineer freshman Daniela Martinez (Left) pets Dynamo (Center) alongside animal science freshman Kendyl White (Right) in their dorm, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Blanco Hall.
On-campus housing changes for upcoming next school year
February 24, 2024
Texas State sophomore pitcher Analisa Soliz (23) throws the ball during the game against Kennesaw State, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats sink Pirates on day two of Sun Devil Classic
February 23, 2024
Texas State graduate student Guard JaNiah Henson (1) reads the defense, Saturday Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Senior Spotlight: Henson reflects on milestone, attributes feat to work ethic
February 23, 2024
Texas State senior guard Dylan Dawson (0) attacks the paint versus South Alabama, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Georgia Southern's late comeback gives Bobcats third straight loss
February 23, 2024
Students utilize off-campus bus stops for transportation, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, in San Marcos.
Vistas and Sanctuary Lofts transition impacts students, current residents
February 23, 2024

On-campus housing changes for upcoming next school year

Bobcat Village will be restricted to upperclassmen starting Fall 2024. Texas State’s purchase of Vistas and Sanctuary Lofts will allow upperclassmen to live on campus. Bobcat Village, Vistas and Sanctuary Lofts will be added to a housing lottery for upperclassmen returning to campus.
Blake Leschber, News Editor
February 24, 2024
Mechanical+engineer+freshman+Daniela+Martinez+%28Left%29+pets+Dynamo+%28Center%29+alongside+animal+science+freshman+Kendyl+White%0A%28Right%29+in+their+dorm%2C+Thursday%2C+Feb.+15%2C+2024%2C+in+Blanco+Hall.
Rubi Guzman
Mechanical engineer freshman Daniela Martinez (Left) pets Dynamo (Center) alongside animal science freshman Kendyl White (Right) in their dorm, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Blanco Hall.

As students start picking their living arrangements for the 2024-25 school year, the Department of Housing and Residential Life (DHRL) is making changes to on-campus housing for incoming freshmen.

According to Bill Mattera, executive director of DHRL, three new on-campus residence halls are expected to be completed by fall 2025. Alamito and Cibolo Halls, otherwise known as Hilltop Housing, will provide 1,006 beds and opens in fall 2024. Canyon Hall, otherwise known as James Street Housing, will provide 942 beds and opens in fall 2025.

In addition, DHRL is also in the beginning discussion stages to open Hilltop Housing 2. It’s currently in its design phase.

“We’re just starting to think about what that might look like,” Mattera said. “It will likely be a mix of first-year beds and upper-class beds, non-apartment style… but we hope for that to open in either fall 2027 or 2028.”

Bobcat Village, an apartment-style residence hall that’s only been open to first-year students for the last five years, will be restricted to upperclassmen starting fall 2024.

One large change made in on-campus housing was the purchase of Vistas and Sanctuary Lofts apartments. According to Mattera, these apartments, in conjunction with Bobcat Village, will add about 1,700 beds for returning students. These apartments will allow upperclassmen to live on campus next year, which was restricted in the 2023-24 school year.

These apartments were also the target of the housing lottery, which DHRL did not use last year. Only upperclassmen are given access to the housing lottery and if selected, students can choose between Bobcat Village, Sanctuary Lofts and Vistas.

“When new first-year students select their housing this spring, Bobcat Village won’t be an option for them,” Mattera said. “That will be filled with returning students next year. So folks who entered the lottery now, looking for fall housing on campus, will see Bobcat [Village], Vistas and Sanctuary Lofts as their three options.”

With upperclassmen living in these buildings, Mattera said they will not be required to buy meal plans as they will have their own kitchens.

Traditional residence halls are still expected to be restricted to first-year students, according to Mattera. Upperclassmen may be able to get accommodations for on-campus housing through the Office of Disability Services, but the goal is to keep residence halls to first-year students.

“What we’re really trying to do is keep our halls for first-year students…,” Mattera said. “So we just made the decision at this point that we’ll do apartments for upperclassmen and the rest of our inventory for first-year students.”

According to Mattera, there is a possibility for upperclassmen to live in residence halls after Canyon Hall opens in fall 2025, but those plans are currently unclear.

During the 2022-23 school year, there were more students wanting on-campus housing than beds were available, putting some in hotels. However, according to Mattera, DHRL believes there won’t be a need for hotels next year.

“We maintain a permanent contract with a hotel for even emergency spaces…,” Mattera said. “However, we do not plan right now on needing that again. The 1,000 beds at Hilltop will really allow us to make up for the last two years so we feel pretty good that we won’t be in hotels.”

According to DHRL, roommate selection for on-campus housing will begin on Feb. 24 and students will get room assignments starting May 14.

Madeline Carpenter
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State sophomore pitcher Analisa Soliz (23) throws the ball during the game against Kennesaw State, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats sink Pirates on day two of Sun Devil Classic
Texas State graduate student Guard JaNiah Henson (1) reads the defense, Saturday Jan. 20, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Senior Spotlight: Henson reflects on milestone, attributes feat to work ethic
Texas State senior guard Dylan Dawson (0) attacks the paint versus South Alabama, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Georgia Southern's late comeback gives Bobcats third straight loss
Students utilize off-campus bus stops for transportation, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, in San Marcos.
Vistas and Sanctuary Lofts transition impacts students, current residents
Whats happening in San Marcos this Weekend
What's happening in San Marcos this Weekend
Texas State senior outfielder Piper Randolph (11) swings to hit the ball during the game against Kennesaw State, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Bobcats pummel Arizona State to open Sun Devil Classic
More in News
Caution tape surrounds the burnt doors of the CBI sanctuary, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024 in Austin.
Austin synagogue recovers from TXST student's arson
Healthcare administration junior Stephanie Guzman catches a free ride near campus, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in San Marcos.
Downtown free electric cab service to discontinue
A file photo of the San Marcos City Council meeting chamber.
City council discusses SMTX Buc-ee's location, officiates can ban rule
Texas State to accommodate pregnant and parenting students
Texas State to accommodate pregnant and parenting students
San Marcos firefighters stand outside of Alkek Library after putting out the fire, Friday, February 16, 2023 in San Marcos.
Firefighters respond to fire in Alkek
Attorney General seeks to overturn marijuana decriminalization in San Marcos, future plans
Attorney General seeks to overturn marijuana decriminalization in San Marcos, future plans
More in university
FAFSA delay impacts Texas State community
FAFSA delay impacts Texas State community
Texas State begins Naloxone distribution program, impacts
Texas State begins Naloxone distribution program, impacts
Nicole Collins, a criminal justice junior andStudent Government presidential candidate, answers a question at a podium, Monday, Feb. 12, 2024 in San Marcos.
Student government presidential candidates debate platforms
Texas State continues financial planning for 2024 presidential debate
Texas State continues financial planning for 2024 presidential debate
Federal proposal could cap bank overdraft fees for consumers, students
Federal proposal could cap bank overdraft fees for consumers, students
Student Government Senator Emma Vega reads the legislation regarding Jayden de Laura, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, at the LBJ Teaching Theater.
Student Government demands apology regarding de Laura signing



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star