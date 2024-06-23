93° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson, Representative Greg Casar and Texas State President Kelly Damphousse speak in front of a crowd Tuesday, June 18 at Spring Lake.
Meadows Center receives grant for AI development
June 23, 2024
The Texas State softball team celebrate with the Sun Belt Conference tournament championship trophy following the victory over Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball senior class further establishes program's legacy
June 20, 2024
University Star logo
Case dismissed against Isaiah Garcia
June 20, 2024
commissioners court city council
Commissioners Court recognizes Pride Month, commemorates local army private
June 20, 2024
Texas State freshman multis Easton Hammond competes in the mens high jump event during the Bobcat Invitational, Friday, March. 29, 2024, at the Texas State Track and Field Complex.
Hammond finishes fourth at USATF U20 Championships
June 20, 2024
Texas State softball players huddle up before the game against Texas A&M at the NCAA Regionals tournament, Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.
LSU transfer signs with Texas State
June 19, 2024

Meadows Center receives grant for AI development

James Phillips
June 23, 2024
San+Marcos+Mayor+Jane+Hughson%2C+Representative+Greg+Casar+and+Texas+State+President+Kelly+Damphousse+speak+in+front+of+a+crowd+Tuesday%2C+June+18+at+Spring+Lake.
James Phillips
San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson, Representative Greg Casar and Texas State President Kelly Damphousse speak in front of a crowd Tuesday, June 18 at Spring Lake.

The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment received a $500,000 grant which will go toward developing Artificial Intelligence (AI) data analysis tools.

Representative Greg Casar presented the grant on June 18 in an outdoor press conference at Spring Lake that featured speeches by Texas State President Kelly Damphousse, San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson, Meadows Center Director Robert Mace and Casar.

The new grant money, which according to Casar came from the national congressional budget, will be used to create AI tools powerful enough to recognize dangerous levels of pollution in waterways.

According to Mace, the new tools will be used to analyze levels of pollutant fecal caliform, a water contaminant that causes waterways to become unsafe, in the San Marcos River.

“Right now, [to measure levels] you have to take a sample, culture it and then count … and that could be days to a week to do that,” Mace said. “What we’re trying to do is develop a tool that takes real-time… environmental information and relate it to people.”

Mace said leaks in poorly maintained sewage systems contribute to higher levels of fecal coliform in San Marcos waterways.

“[Sewage] pipes can leak along the way, introducing contaminants into the environment,” Mace said. “In rural areas, sewage is often handled by [underground] septic systems… older or poorly maintained septic systems can introduce contaminants into the environment, especially in coastal areas.”

Casar said the research that occurs at the Meadows Center will help create safer access to rivers and waterways.

“We want a future where you can just go jump in the San Marcos River. Not one where the beaches start getting closed or the water starts drying up [or] isn’t safe to be in,” Casar said.

Damphousse said this funding is part of the process of making Texas State an R1 research institution.

“[The grant] will enhance our research capacity [and] also helps to build our brand as a research university,” Damphousse said. “I think sometimes people think of Texas state as just a teacher school, but we have a lot of world-class research is going on here.”

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
The Texas State softball team celebrate with the Sun Belt Conference tournament championship trophy following the victory over Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball senior class further establishes program's legacy
University Star logo
Case dismissed against Isaiah Garcia
Texas State freshman multis Easton Hammond competes in the mens high jump event during the Bobcat Invitational, Friday, March. 29, 2024, at the Texas State Track and Field Complex.
Hammond finishes fourth at USATF U20 Championships
Texas State softball players huddle up before the game against Texas A&M at the NCAA Regionals tournament, Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.
LSU transfer signs with Texas State
San Marcos welcomes first micro-home rental community
San Marcos welcomes first micro-home rental community
Texas State junior wide receiver Joey Hobert (10) runs with the ball after the catch against Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
Hobert and Shipley voted best receiver and special teams player by Dave Campbell
More in in-brief
uStarlogo
Man sentenced after hitting SMPD officer with SUV
TXST may no longer host presidential debate
TXST may no longer host presidential debate
logo
Biden withdraws from fall debates including TXST date
A downed oak tree lays over one of the sand volleyball courts, Friday, May 10, 2024, at Sewell Park.
TXST, San Marcos undergoes severe weather damages
logo
Hays County primary election sees 19% voter turnout
The MakerSpace was closed until the week of March 4. It was closed off with red caution tape, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024 in Alkek Library.
Alkek MakerSpace and Print Shop reopen after fire-related water damage
More in News
commissioners court city council
Commissioners Court recognizes Pride Month, commemorates local army private
Hays County continues recovery after May storm
Hays County continues recovery after May storm
Texas State offers The Problem of Palestine class
Texas State offers The "Problem" of Palestine class
New program helps students with academic life
New program helps students with academic life
commissioners court city council 6
Commissioners Court adopts Month Long Celebration of Juneteenth, recognizes Hays County Historical Commission
Hays County inmate speaks out on poor medical conditions
Hays County inmate speaks out on poor medical conditions



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star