71° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Trending Stories
1
San Marcos implements changes for July 4 weekend

San Marcos implements changes for July 4 weekend

2
The Texas GOP is too far right for San Marcos

The Texas GOP is too far right for San Marcos

3
Arnold and Smith Halls close, potentially face demolition

Arnold and Smith Halls close, potentially face demolition

4
Illustration by Delaney Compean

Netflix's new "household" rules are unreasonable

5
Hays County judge hears plea to dismiss Attorney General marijuana suit

Hays County judge hears plea to dismiss Attorney General marijuana suit

6
Allen Dominguez, co-chair of YDSA, and other Texas State students gather to deliver a letter to President Kelly Damphousse against Executive Order 44 on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

TXST changes free speech policy for antisemitism

7
Mathematics education doctorate student Stephanie Tarigan (center) works with Miller Middle School students, Thursday, June 13, 2024, at Texas Mathworks Honors Summer Math Camp.

International students' experiences with Texas State resources

8
Crushed can left in the grass, Thursday, July 4, 2024, at Sewell Park.

Can't stop, won't stop

9
uStarlogo

Only black people are allowed to say the N-Word

10
University Star logo

Hays County prepares for Hurricane Beryl

SUBMIT NEWS

If you're interested in submitting News, click here.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tik Tok
@theuniversitystarApril In Review with The University Star #txstate #universitystar #studentmedia #txstateuniversity #texasstateuniversity #news #texas♬ Breaking News Background Music (Basic A)(1001538) – LEOPARD

San Marcos residents hold pro-Palestine protest

Jamie Moore, News Contributor
July 25, 2024
San+Marcos+residents+march+Wednesday%2C+June+24%2C+2024+along+Hopkins+Street+in+protest+of+Israeli+Prime+Minister+Benjamin+Netanyahus+speech+to+joint+Congress.+
Lucas Kraft
San Marcos residents march Wednesday, June 24, 2024 along Hopkins Street in protest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to joint Congress.

Approximately 30 protestors took to the sidewalks of Hopkins Street chanting “Free Palestine” on Wednesday, July 24, protesting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to a joint Congress.

Palestine Solidarity SMTX (SMTXPS) organized yesterday’s “Hopkins St Protest” march. It lasted two hours and consisted of approximately six half-mile laps beginning at the Hays County Veterans Memorial, with demonstrators stopping at two traffic lights where hundreds of cars driving by witnessed the protest.

“Despite what’s being reported… our country decided we’re going to go ahead and welcome with open arms, the literal genocide-in-chief in charge of that, and I just think it’s reprehensible,” Amanda Rodriguez, a community member, said.

SMTXPS Founding Member Scott Cove said the reason for the protest was to show solidarity with the Palestinian people hours after Netanyahu received a standing ovation from Congress at the U.S. Capitol.

During its peak, the San Marcos protest had around 30 people protesting. Cove said he predicted there would only be 10-20 protesters.

“Our protest is so that people in our city can show solidarity with the bigger protests that are gonna be happening all over the country,” Cove said. “We really just wanted people to see on their TV people protesting, and then when they’re driving through town see people in our town care as well.”

While not all attendees had Palestinian backgrounds, San Marcos resident David Abugaber spoke on his personal experience as a third-generation Palestinian, whose grandparents moved from Palestine to Mexico.

“It’s been real heartbreaking for me whenever I seen the news footage, images of little kids that look just like my siblings and my cousins,” Abugaber said. “It doesn’t matter whether or not I happen to share DNA with those people and I think we, as human beings, should transcend that kind of thing and just recognize it.”

Signs at the protest read phrases such as “Stop Genocide”, “Today USA Congress members applauded a war criminal?” and “Free Palestine.”

“As a mom of a small baby to see other parents losing their children, children losing limbs, it’s not a world that I want my child to live in,” Amy Kamp, a community member who brought her baby with her, said.

Although members took turns leading chants with a megaphone, Rodriguez headed most of the laps, ensuring the group could safely cross the road even when the crosswalk signal timed out. Rodriguez was also part of the pro-Palestine sit-in in April on Texas State’s campus.

“If we have to continue to grow and build and change upon our tactics and the way we approach these forms of protest, then that’s what we’re going to have to do because at some point I know they’re trying to make us tired,” Rodriguez said.

The “Hopkins St Protest” did not face any counter-demonstrations, with the primary reactions coming from passing cars, whose drivers either honked or shouted from their windows.

According to Cove, SMTXPS is also planning a Labor Day educational event that will include some Texas State student organizations.

“I think by seeing a group of people who care this much, I hope it will inspire others to also care and also take up some action of their own because it starts with one person,” Manar Naser, a Palestinian Texas State student, said. “I truly believe that just having one person who cares can create that ripple effect.”

This is not the first protest SMTXPS planned in solidarity with Palestine. The organization showed up at multiple city council meetings during the citizen comment section– something Cove said they plan to keep doing especially as multiple San Marcos City Council spots are on the November general election ballot.

Rodriguez said SMTXPS has been trying to get a ceasefire resolution to city council since December but has struggled to get it on the agenda.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in features
Texas State sophomore running back Ismail Mahdi (21) breaks a tackle for extra yardage versus Troy, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium.
2024 Texas State football roster breakdown: running backs
University Star logo
Hays County district judge dismisses SMTX marijuana lawsuit
Advertising senior Kayla Jones (center right) poses for a photo alongside Calaboose President Jo Ann Parsons (left) and members of the Holt family (center left, right) after being recognized for receiving the Dr. Elvin Holt Professor Emeritus Calaboose Scholarship, Thursday, June 20, 2024, at the Cephas House in San Marcos.
Holt Scholarship continues contributions through lifelong passions
Former Texas State pole vaulter Anicka Newell poses for a photo after her performance in the womens pole vault event at the Michael Johnson Dr. Pepper Classic, Saturday, April 21, 2012, at the Hart-Patterson Track Complex in Waco, Texas.
Texas State alumna Anicka Newell to compete in third Olympics
Texas State graduate student quarterback Jordan McCloud throws a pass during the maroon and gold spring game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Bobcat Stadium.
2024 Texas State football roster breakdown: quarterbacks
The Texas State baseball team gathers around Head Coach Steven Trout to discuss the next inning during the game against South Alabama, Friday, April 19, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Former Texas Head Coach set to join Bobcat baseball staff
More in hays-county
commissioners court city council 2
Commissioners Court recognizes Pretrial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week, recognizes Tom Green Elementary
Hays County, CISD combat ongoing fentanyl crisis
Hays County, CISD combat ongoing fentanyl crisis
University Star logo
Hays County prepares for Hurricane Beryl
A file photo of the Hays County Historic Courthouse. 
Commissioners Court renews contract with APA!, proclaims Parks and Recreation Month
Hays County judge hears plea to dismiss Attorney General marijuana suit
Hays County judge hears plea to dismiss Attorney General marijuana suit
University Star logo
Case dismissed against Isaiah Garcia
More in News
Allen Dominguez, co-chair of YDSA, and other Texas State students gather to deliver a letter to President Kelly Damphousse against Executive Order 44 on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.
TXST changes free speech policy for antisemitism
Crushed can left in the grass, Thursday, July 4, 2024, at Sewell Park.
Can't stop, won't stop
city hall
City council denied police protections repeal, approves housing tax exemptions
Arnold and Smith Halls close, potentially face demolition
Arnold and Smith Halls close, potentially face demolition
Texas State introduces Global Security Studies major
Texas State introduces Global Security Studies major
San Marcos implements changes for July 4 weekend
San Marcos implements changes for July 4 weekend



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star