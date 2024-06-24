82° San Marcos
TXST released from presidential debate host contract

Lucciana Choueiry, News Editor
June 24, 2024
University Star logo

This story is updated with a statement from Texas State University.

The Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) announced Texas State will no longer host the first of three presidential debates on Sept. 16.

The Board of the non-partisan CPD today regrettably announced that the four sites selected to host its 2024 debates have been released from their contracts,” the CPD statement wrote. 

According to a Texas State email statement sent to The University Star, Texas State was informed of the cancellation by the CPD on June 24

“Once the presumptive presidential candidates announced an alternative plan for debates several weeks ago, TXST immediately paused planning and expenditures related to work on the debate to be good stewards of public funds and resources,” the Texas State statement wrote.

Texas State President Kelly Damphousse sent an email on June 24 about the cancellation.

“While receiving this official news is disappointing, we understand the CPD’s position,” Texas State President Kelly Damphousse said in his email.

This decision comes after President Joe Biden refused all CPD-hosted debates on May 15 via a letter from Biden-Harris Campaign Chair Jen O’Malley Dillon to the commission. 

The newly-scheduled debates are on June 27 at CNN in Atlanta and Sept. 10 at ABC News studios in New York. Unlike CPD debates, the June debate will feature no live audience and muted microphones unless it is a candidate’s turn to speak. 

This year will mark the first time a presidential debate is not hosted by the CPD since 1988

“We are grateful to the sites, and we are sorry to come to this decision. We are dismayed that students of the four campuses will not have the opportunity to participate in these historic voter education forums,” the CPD statement wrote. 

While CPD believes it is “unfair” to continue preparing universities like Texas State to host the debate, CPD Co-Chairs Antonia Hernández and Frank Fahrenkopf said the commission remains ready to step in if things change.

“The reason for the CPD’s creation remains compelling: a neutral organization with no other role during the general election is well-positioned to offer formats that focus on the candidate and the issues that are most important to the American people,” Hernández and Fahrenkopf wrote in the CPD statement. 

The University Star will update information as it becomes available.

Donate to The University Star