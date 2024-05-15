93° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State freshman infielder Ryne Farber (31) hits the ball, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at the Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas.
Bobcats drop final midweek game to McNeese in extra innings
May 15, 2024
TXST may no longer host presidential debate
TXST may no longer host presidential debate
May 15, 2024
logo
Biden withdraws from fall debates including TXST date
May 15, 2024
The Texas State softball team celebrate J.J. Smiths (25) home run against the University of Louisiana-Lafayette in the Sun Belt Conference Championship game, Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Three takeaways from Texas State's Sun Belt tournament championship
May 15, 2024
Texas State graduate student golfer Hailey Jones watches the ball after hitting it during the Texas State Invitational, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2024, at the Landa Park Golf Club in New Braunfels, Texas.
Texas State women's golf ends season with 10th place finish at NCAA Regionals
May 15, 2024
Hays County homeless resources struggle to meet increased need
Hays County homeless resources struggle to meet increased need
May 14, 2024

TXST may no longer host presidential debate

Marisa Nuñez, Blake Leschber, and Lucciana Choueiry
May 15, 2024
TXST may no longer host presidential debate

Editor’s note: The University Star has received no word if Texas State will still participate in the presidential debate. The headline is corrected to reflect that information in the online version of this story. 

After President Joe Biden called for a reschedule, the first debate will no longer be held on Sept. 16 at Texas State. 

According to ABC and CNN, the new dates for the debates will be June 27 and Sept. 10. 

CNN will host the first debate on June 27 in Atlanta, and ABC will host the second debate on Sept. 10 in New York. The Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) will not host these debates, the organization hosting the debate at Texas State.

It is not yet known if Texas State will remain a location for a debate. Although the CPD debates have not been officially canceled, Biden and Former President Donald Trump, the only two candidates currently eligible to participate, have both declined to attend any CPD-hosted debates.

“We are aware of the latest developments surrounding the presidential debates,” a Texas State email statement sent to The University Star said. “We are working closely with the Commission on Presidential Debates as we assess the situation.”

​​In a statement to ABC News, CPD said the previously chosen locations are “prepared to host debates on dates chosen to accommodate early voters.” 

Biden announced today he will not participate in the CPD-hosted debates scheduled this fall

According to CNN, in a letter sent to the CPD from Biden’s 2024 Presidential Campaign Manager Jen O’Malley Dillon, the Biden campaign wants to have the debate days held before early voting begins. 

“Now [Trump’s] acting like he wants to debate me again, well make my day now. I’ll even do it twice. Let’s pick the dates,” Biden said in a video posted to X. 

In a post to Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump accepted the revised schedule.

“I am ready and willing to debate [Biden] at the two proposed times in June and September,” Trump wrote. “I would strongly recommend more than two debates and, for excitement purposes, a very large venue, although Biden is supposedly afraid of crowds – That’s only because he doesn’t get them. Just tell me when, I’ll be there.”

The University Star will update as more information is released. 
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in breaking
logo
Biden withdraws from fall debates including TXST date
A downed oak tree lays over one of the sand volleyball courts, Friday, May 10, 2024, at Sewell Park.
TXST, San Marcos undergoes severe weather damages
Emergency Medical Services attend to injured students outside River Fest on April 11, 2024.
River Fest results in multiple injuries
San Marcos Hays County Emergency Medical Services and San Marcos Fire Department parked outside Sewell Park for River Fest on April 11, 2024.
UPD responds to River Fest aftermath
logo
SMPD, Texas Rangers investigating San Marcos officer involved in shooting
Security denies entry to students at River Fest after the barricade was trampled on April 11, 2024.
EMS responds to multiple injuries at River Fest
More in elections
Texas State students walk across campus, Monday, August 23, 2021, by the LBJ Student Center.
Texas State announces closures for presidential debate
Political science curriculum can integrate presidential debate
Political science curriculum can integrate presidential debate
TXST organizations plan for presidential debate
TXST organizations plan for presidential debate
logo
Hays County primary election sees 19% voter turnout
logo
Here's what Hays County residents voted for in the 2024 Joint Primary Elections
A file photo of the Lyndon Baines Johnson statue located on Texas State’s campus.
Tickets for the presidential debate to be limited for students
More in features
The Texas State softball team celebrate J.J. Smiths (25) home run against the University of Louisiana-Lafayette in the Sun Belt Conference Championship game, Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Three takeaways from Texas State's Sun Belt tournament championship
Texas State graduate student golfer Hailey Jones watches the ball after hitting it during the Texas State Invitational, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2024, at the Landa Park Golf Club in New Braunfels, Texas.
Texas State women's golf ends season with 10th place finish at NCAA Regionals
Hays County homeless resources struggle to meet increased need
Hays County homeless resources struggle to meet increased need
Remember the San Marcos 10 while protesting
Remember the San Marcos 10 while protesting
The Texas State softball team celebrates its win against South Alabama in the Sun Belt Conference tournament semifinal game, Friday, May 10, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
2024 College Station Regional preview
Texas State sophomore second baseman Chase Mora (2) celebrates hitting a double against Troy, Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Three takeaways from baseball's series victory over No. 21 Troy



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star