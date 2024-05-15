TXST may no longer host presidential debate

Editor’s note: The University Star has received no word if Texas State will still participate in the presidential debate. The headline is corrected to reflect that information in the online version of this story.

After President Joe Biden called for a reschedule, the first debate will no longer be held on Sept. 16 at Texas State.

According to ABC and CNN, the new dates for the debates will be June 27 and Sept. 10.

CNN will host the first debate on June 27 in Atlanta, and ABC will host the second debate on Sept. 10 in New York. The Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) will not host these debates, the organization hosting the debate at Texas State.

It is not yet known if Texas State will remain a location for a debate. Although the CPD debates have not been officially canceled, Biden and Former President Donald Trump, the only two candidates currently eligible to participate, have both declined to attend any CPD-hosted debates.

“We are aware of the latest developments surrounding the presidential debates,” a Texas State email statement sent to The University Star said. “We are working closely with the Commission on Presidential Debates as we assess the situation.”

​​In a statement to ABC News, CPD said the previously chosen locations are “prepared to host debates on dates chosen to accommodate early voters.”

Biden announced today he will not participate in the CPD-hosted debates scheduled this fall

According to CNN, in a letter sent to the CPD from Biden’s 2024 Presidential Campaign Manager Jen O’Malley Dillon, the Biden campaign wants to have the debate days held before early voting begins.

“Now [Trump’s] acting like he wants to debate me again, well make my day now. I’ll even do it twice. Let’s pick the dates,” Biden said in a video posted to X.

In a post to Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump accepted the revised schedule.

“I am ready and willing to debate [Biden] at the two proposed times in June and September,” Trump wrote. “I would strongly recommend more than two debates and, for excitement purposes, a very large venue, although Biden is supposedly afraid of crowds – That’s only because he doesn’t get them. Just tell me when, I’ll be there.”

The University Star will update as more information is released.