May 19, 2024
Hays County Primary Runoffs 2024 voting guide

Lucciana Choueiry, News Editor
May 19, 2024
Melanie Camara

Election Day for the Primary Runoff Election is on May 28 in Texas. Early voting begins May 20 and ends May 24.

Primary runoffs are elections held when no candidate in a primary election receives a majority of votes, necessitating a second round between the top two candidates to determine the winner. For Hays County, the candidates on the ballot are those who did not receive 50% or more of the votes in the March 5 primaries.

In runoff elections, voters are required to select the same party’s ballot as they did in the primaries—either Democratic or Republican—but they cannot vote in both. However, those who did not vote in the primaries can vote on either party’s ballot for the runoffs. In November’s general election, they are free to vote for candidates from either party.

What’s on the Democratic Party ballot?

The following federal and local elections will be on the Democratic ballots in San Marcos. For a sample Democratic Party ballot, visit the Hays County Election website.

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 2

A Justice for the 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 2 is a judicial position within the Texas state court system. This court handles intermediate appellate civil and criminal cases from lower courts in 24 Texas counties including Hays County.

Maggie Ellis (D)

Edward Smith (D)

Tax Assessor-Collector

In Hays County, the Tax Assessor-Collector is responsible for assessing and collecting property taxes, as well as managing vehicle registration and other related tasks within the county jurisdiction.

Jessica Sanchez (D)

Jennifer M. Escobar (D)

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2, Place 2

The Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2, Place 2 in Hays County handles civil and criminal cases, including small claims, traffic violations, evictions and property disputes.

Amanda K. Calvert (D)

J.R. Mendoza (D)

What’s on the Republican Party ballot?

The following federal election will be on the Republican ballots in San Marcos. For a sample Democratic Party ballot, visit the Hays County Election website.

United States Representative, District 35

The United States Representative for District 35 serves as the elected member of the House of Representatives representing the constituents of that specific district, which is portions of South and Central Texas including San Marcos, within the United States Congress.

Michael Rodriguez (R)

Steven Wright (R)

Eligibility:

To qualify to vote in Hays County, residents must:

  • Be a U.S. citizen.
  • Be a resident of Hays County.
  • Be at least 18 years old.
  • Not be a convicted felon.
  • Not be determined by a final judgment of a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

For the full list of Hays County polling locations, visit the county’s election website.

