77° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State senior utility Hannah Earls (3) runs to first during the game against Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Texas State Softball Complex.
Texas State wipes Marshall in game one of final conference series
May 3, 2024
(Left to right) Former editor in chief Arthur Fairchild, former managing editor Sarah Hernandez, current managing editor Nichaela Shaheen, former opinions editor Dillon Strine and current editor in chief Carson Weaver pose for a photo with local pianist, Friday, March 24, 2023, at Petes Piano Bar in Fort Worth, Texas.
Legendary editor departs, leaves staff in mourning
May 3, 2024
Political science curriculum can integrate presidential debate
Political science curriculum can integrate presidential debate
May 3, 2024
Everythings bigger in Texas, except womens abortion rights
Everything's bigger in Texas, except women's abortion rights
May 3, 2024
Texas State senior utility Hannah Earls (3) advances to a base during the game against #1 Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Red & Charlie McCombs Field in Austin.
Earls executing career-best season in final year at TXST
May 2, 2024
Texas State graduate student Emma Carr hits the ball during the doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Tennis eliminated in second round of Sun Belt Tournament
May 2, 2024

Political science curriculum can integrate presidential debate

Eleanor Munoz, News Contributor
May 3, 2024
Political+science+curriculum+can+integrate+presidential+debate
Itzie Pulido

Beginning fall 2024, the Department of Political Science can bring the presidential debate and election season into the classroom, offering students a closer look at the debate happening on campus in September.

According to Vince Bagnulo, senior lecturer in the Department of Political Science, the department will provide faculty with ideas for engaging students during election season.

“What we are going to do, and this is from the university committee on student engagement as well as the department, is we want to offer opportunities for faculty to bring campaign season and make it relevant to their classrooms,” Bagnulo said.

The Department of Political Science lists Political Science (POSI) 2310, Principles of American Government and POSI 2320, Functions of American Government as classes catered to the presidential debate.

Despite the classes following a standardized curriculum, Emily Cedillo, a lecturer in the Department of Political Science, plans to include discussions on the debate and election season in both POSI 2310 and 2320.

Cedillo also aims to connect the topics of the executive branch and the presidency to the debate. However, the department is giving faculty members freedom to choose which elements of the presidential debate to include in their course material.

“Finding one aspect of student interest like the presidency and exploring it as a class is such a great opportunity to learn,” Cedillo said. “Even if students don’t have a lot of initial enthusiasm for the presidency, the executive branch is connected to many other subjects in this field that they will likely truly enjoy.”

According to Cedillo, the department plans to use the debate as a way to increase interest in the field of political science.

“It’s not just the debate that matters,” Bagnulo said. “We want students to appreciate the electoral process, how it works, the importance of the presidency and the importance of freedom of expression.”

Bagnulo said fall 2024 political science events regarding the electoral season have yet to be finalized. However, one of the main events planned for the fall semester is Discourse in Democracy, a recurring lecture series by the Department of Political Science. Discourse in Democracy is hosted every semester with a different theme. Previous Discourse in Democracy events have featured panels discussing topics such as the Russia-Ukraine war, Texas redistricting and past elections.

Bagnulo said the themes for fall are the executive branch, campaigns and the presidency. According to Bagnulo, professors can ask students to attend Discourse in Democracy events and write about their experiences for extra credit.

“That’s a major way to encourage [student] involvement other than the debate itself,” Bagnulo said.

According to Bagnulo, by the end of August there will be more specific information for students to plan their semester around the debate events.

Gabriel Marquez, a political science sophomore, said he hopes students will take an interest in the debate and engage in discussions around it as he would be interested in debate classes and events. However, he is concerned incentives may be needed to boost student participation.

“Students need some kind of reward when it comes to participation,” Marquez said. “So [courses and the debate] need to integrate, especially since it’s important.”
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in elections
TXST organizations plan for presidential debate
TXST organizations plan for presidential debate
logo
Hays County primary election sees 19% voter turnout
logo
Here's what Hays County residents voted for in the 2024 Joint Primary Elections
A file photo of the Lyndon Baines Johnson statue located on Texas State’s campus.
Tickets for the presidential debate to be limited for students
logo
Hays County Joint Primary Elections 2024 voting guide
logo
A look at candidates for Hays County Sheriff
More in features
Everythings bigger in Texas, except womens abortion rights
Everything's bigger in Texas, except women's abortion rights
Texas State senior utility Hannah Earls (3) advances to a base during the game against #1 Texas, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Red & Charlie McCombs Field in Austin.
Earls executing career-best season in final year at TXST
Texas State graduate student Emma Carr hits the ball during the doubles match against Troy, Friday, April 5, 2024, at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Tennis eliminated in second round of Sun Belt Tournament
Texas State senior pitcher Jessica Mullins accepts the Texas State Woman Athlete of the Year award from Director of Athletics Don Coryell at the CATSPYS ceremony, Monday, April 29, 2024, at Strahan Arena.
Mullins named Texas State Woman Athlete of the Year
Texas State junior golfer Jack Burke hits the ball during the All-American Intercollegiate, Monday, March. 18, 2024, at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.
Men's golf trio earn All-Sun Belt honors
Interior design junior Stephanie Valdez records herself in front of the Alkek Staircase, Friday, April 19, 2024, at Texas State University.
Texas State students discover community as influencers
More in News
Malachi Williams grandfather, Pastor Wayne Miller delivers a speech to the crowd outside of San Marcos City Hall on April 25, 2024.
Family of man killed by SMPD asks for police accountability
TXST, ACC introduce guaranteed transfer program
TXST, ACC introduce guaranteed transfer program
Supporters of the sit-in for Palestine hold up signs and march through The Quad Monday, April 29, 2024, to call for the removal of the Israeli flag from the Multicultural Lounge in Lampasas Hall.
Community gathers for pro-Palestine sit in
Rise in syphilis cases impacts TXST
Rise in syphilis cases impacts TXST
San Marcos river flows between Rio Vista Park and Ivar’s River Pub, Monday, April 29, 2024.
San Marcos decreases water restrictions
Amanda Smith speaks to a crowd of protestors while standing on the stallions statue, Monday, April 29, 2024, on The Quad at Texas State.
(Photo Gallery) Palestine sit-in organizers gather protestors on The Quad



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star