73° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star



The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
Latest Stories
Texas State students walk across campus, Monday, August 23, 2021, by the LBJ Student Center.
Texas State announces closures for presidential debate
May 13, 2024
Texas State sophomore second baseman Chase Mora (2) celebrates hitting a double against Troy, Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Three takeaways from baseball's series victory over No. 21 Troy
May 13, 2024
Texas State senior first baseman Alec Patino (23) celebrates at second base after hitting a double during the game against Troy, Saturday, May 11th, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats clinch series over No. 21 Troy on Senior Day
May 13, 2024
The Texas State softball team celebrate with the Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship trophy following the victory over the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball selected to College Station Regional
May 12, 2024
Texas State softball celebrate the win over the University of Louisiana-Lafayette at the Sun Belt Conference Championship, Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
(Photo Gallery) Texas State softball prevails in Sun Belt Conference tournament
May 12, 2024
Texas State sophomore long jumper Chris Preddie leaps in the air during the mens long jump event at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
Track and field win nine golds at Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championships, women's team takes championship
May 12, 2024

Texas State announces closures for presidential debate

Lucciana Choueiry, News Editor
May 13, 2024
Texas+State+students+walk+across+campus%2C+Monday%2C+August+23%2C+2021%2C+by+the+LBJ+Student+Center.
Star file photo
Texas State students walk across campus, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, by the LBJ Student Center.

The first of three presidential debates will take place at the University Events Center on Texas State’s San Marcos campus on Sept. 16, 2024.

According to Texas State’s website, the university is closing specific roads and buildings leading up to debate day for security and transportation considerations.

Road closures:

  • Aquarena Springs Drive
  • Charles Austin Drive
  • Jowers Access Road
  • East Sessom Drive

Building and park closures:

  • University Events Center/Strahan Arena
  • Sewell Park

The website stated detours will be provided for all the affected roads. Furthermore, additional road closures, along with specific dates and maps for these closures, will be announced as the information becomes available.

For more information on Texas State’s preparations for the presidential debate, visit its website.
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in elections
Political science curriculum can integrate presidential debate
Political science curriculum can integrate presidential debate
TXST organizations plan for presidential debate
TXST organizations plan for presidential debate
logo
Hays County primary election sees 19% voter turnout
logo
Here's what Hays County residents voted for in the 2024 Joint Primary Elections
A file photo of the Lyndon Baines Johnson statue located on Texas State’s campus.
Tickets for the presidential debate to be limited for students
logo
Hays County Joint Primary Elections 2024 voting guide
More in features
Texas State sophomore second baseman Chase Mora (2) celebrates hitting a double against Troy, Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Three takeaways from baseball's series victory over No. 21 Troy
Texas State senior first baseman Alec Patino (23) celebrates at second base after hitting a double during the game against Troy, Saturday, May 11th, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Bobcats clinch series over No. 21 Troy on Senior Day
The Texas State softball team celebrate with the Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship trophy following the victory over the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, Saturday, May 11, 2024, at Bobcat Softball Stadium.
Texas State softball selected to College Station Regional
Texas State sophomore long jumper Chris Preddie leaps in the air during the mens long jump event at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships, Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
Track and field win nine golds at Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championships, women's team takes championship
Texas State sophomore second baseman Chase Mora (2) celebrates hitting a double during the game against Troy, Saturday, May 11th, 2024, at Bobcat Ballpark.
Texas State falls to No. 21 Troy in game two of series
ZACHs crawling with Bobcats: students and alumni cross at nearby production
"ZACH's crawling with Bobcats": students and alumni cross at nearby production
More in News
A downed oak tree lays over one of the sand volleyball courts, Friday, May 10, 2024, at Sewell Park.
TXST, San Marcos undergoes severe weather damages
Star file photo of San Marcos City Council Chamber. 
City Council approves grocery store development incentives, hears calls for police accountability in SMPD shooting
commissioners court city council
Commissioners Court recognizes Air Quality Awareness Week, proclaims Mental Health Awareness Month
Title series gives salary adjustments for nontenured faculty
Title series gives salary adjustments for nontenured faculty
Eric Martinez, executive director of Mano Amiga Safe Communities, speaks outside San Marcos City Hall before submitting signatures to repeal the San Marcos Police Departments civil service protections on April 30, 2024.
Local political action committee submits police reform signatures
Malachi Williams grandfather, Pastor Wayne Miller delivers a speech to the crowd outside of San Marcos City Hall on April 25, 2024.
Family of man killed by SMPD asks for police accountability



SECTIONS
SERVICES
CONTACT INFORMATION

News


Life & Arts


Sports


Opinions


Multimedia


Podcasts


Star Merch!


Classifieds


Advertising


About


Meet the Staff


Contact


Jobs


Support Student Media

universitystar.com
601 University Drive
San Marcos, TX 78666
Phone: 512-245-3487
Email: [email protected]

App Store Download

Google Play Download

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024 The University Star 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX | Privacy Policy

© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The University Star