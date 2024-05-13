Texas State announces closures for presidential debate

The first of three presidential debates will take place at the University Events Center on Texas State’s San Marcos campus on Sept. 16, 2024.

According to Texas State’s website, the university is closing specific roads and buildings leading up to debate day for security and transportation considerations.

Road closures:

Aquarena Springs Drive

Charles Austin Drive

Jowers Access Road

East Sessom Drive

Building and park closures:

University Events Center/Strahan Arena

Sewell Park

The website stated detours will be provided for all the affected roads. Furthermore, additional road closures, along with specific dates and maps for these closures, will be announced as the information becomes available.

For more information on Texas State’s preparations for the presidential debate, visit its website.